Canadian esports franchise SetToDestroyX will be one of the 15 teams participating in the inaugural H1Z1: Fight for the Crown airing on the CW in April.



The inclusion of the Canadian club into the game's very first team-based King of the Kill tournament was announced last week alongside fellow North American organizations Counter Logic Gaming and Obey Alliance.

STDx entered H1Z1 in January with the signing of a five-player roster. The team features Chin "omniskillz" Kim, Brittney "vivalabad" Davis, Steve "raeldon" Anthony, Douglas "dougisraw" Wolf.

"In solidifying our roster now, we will provide our players and brand, a stronger opportunity for preparation and success," STDx CEO Charlie Watson said at the time of the team acquisition, "as the competitive field and landscape takes shape over the coming months."

H1Z1 is the newest kid on the block in esports and is just beginning to carve out its place in the competitive-gaming landscape. The game was launched in January 2015 and quickly became a fan favourite on Twitch, finishing sixth among the most-watched games on the streaming platform in 2015.

The game's first foray into esports came at TwitchCon 2015 with two games featuring $87,000 prize pools. The competition returned to TwitchCon last year with another two games each featuring increased prize pools of $134,000.

The growth comes to a head with Fight for the Crown, the $300,000 event that will be covered through a six-part docuseries. The series will follow premier esports organization Echo Fox leading up to and throughout the event. The tournament will also feature other prominent franchises, including Cloud9, Rogue Gaming, Panda Global and Denial Esports.

