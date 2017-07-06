CHICAGO — Ryan Braun homered to ignite a seven-run third inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-2 on Thursday for their fourth straight victory.

Braun went 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBIs before being lifted following the sixth because of the lopsided score. Domingo Santana had four hits and two RBIs and Jesus Aguilar added three hits and an RBI.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who have not won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak June 18-20.

Kyle Schwarber went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his return following a two-week stint in the minor leagues.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (10-4) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings for the win.

Cubs starter Mike Montgomery (1-6) gave up seven runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.