MADRID — Spanish club Sevilla says it has reached a deal to hire Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo

for the next two seasons.

The former Celta Vigo coach will replace countryman Jorge Sampaoli, who left Sevilla to guide Argentina's national team.

Sevilla on Wednesday said Berizzo would arrive in the coming days to sign his contract and be officially introduced to fans.

The 47-year-old Berizzo led Celta to the semifinal of the Europa League this season, when it was eliminated by eventual champion Manchester United.

In his three seasons in Vigo, Berizzo also helped Celta reach two Copa del Rey semifinals.

Sevilla placed fourth in this season's Spanish league, staying in contention for the title until a late series of poor results.