Sevilla tells Argentina it must pay to take Sampaoli

SEVILLE, Spain — Sevilla has nearly reached an agreement with the Argentine soccer federation to let Jorge Sampaoli coach his country's national team.

"This outline of an agreement depends on the writing and delivery of relevant documents, which must be signed by both parties on June 1," the Spanish club said Friday.

Sampaoli has one more season remaining on his contract.

Sevilla said Sampaoli's buyout clause of 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) was "not argued about" and that "both sides are satisfied with the agreement."

Sampaoli had said that he wanted to coach his country's national team after leading Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in Spain.

The 57-year-old Sampaoli made his name internationally by coaching Chile to its first Copa America title in 2015, when it beat Argentina in the final.

Argentina fired predecessor Edgardo Bauza in April.

Despite counting on forward Lionel Messi, Argentina is struggling to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, currently sitting in fifth place in the South American group after winning only six of 14 matches.

Argentina's next outing is a friendly against Brazil on June 9. Its next World Cup qualifier is at Uruguay on Aug. 31.