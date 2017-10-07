Sgarbossa, Connor score two goals apiece to lead Moose over Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mike Sgarbossa and Kyle Connor each had two goals and an assist to power the Manitoba Moose to a 7-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Brendan Lemieux and Jack Roslovic had a goal and two helpers apiece for Manitoba (1-1-0) and Buddy Robinson also scored.

Robbie Russo and Brian Lashoff supplied the offence for the Griffins (0-1-0).

Michael Hutchinson made 36 saves for the victory.

Tom McCollum started in net for Grand Rapids, stopping 18-of-24 shots through 34:54. Jared Coreau made 13 saves on 14 shots the rest of the way.

Manitoba was 2 for 7 on the power play while the Griffins scored once on two chances with the man advantage.