With just over three months to go until the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw kicks off in Ottawa, the Canadian Football League announced Thursday that the top-selling female country artist of all time, Shania Twain, will headline the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup Halftime Show on November 26th at TD Place in Ottawa.

Canada’s largest annual sporting event will be broadcast LIVE on TSN and TSN GO beginning at 6pm et/3pm pt.

Twain’s Grey Cup performance celebrates her triumphant return and will follow the highly-anticipated release of her fifth full-length studio album, NOW, out September 29th. Solely written and co-produced by Twain, NOW marks her first album release since 2002’s UP!, the same year she first performed at the Grey Cup Halftime Show (Edmonton, 2002).

“It’s an absolute honour to return to the Grey Cup stage in the nation’s capital during Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Twain. “I’m thrilled to be coming home and being a part of the country’s biggest annual party.”

“Shania is a massive Canadian icon and a global superstar, so we are so excited that she will help us cap off such a significant year for our country at the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa,” added Randy Ambrosie, CFL Commissioner. “This promises to be a fantastic event and a special performance for our fans and viewers across Canada and all around the world. I can’t wait to get the party started at my first Grey Cup as Commissioner.”

Shania is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Shania remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Shania’s albums include her Platinum-selling 1993 debut, SHANIA TWAIN; the GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, THE WOMAN IN ME; COME ON OVER, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Shania’s third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Shania is the first and only female artist to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award and the Country Music Hall of Fame recently opened the Shania Twain: Rock This Country exhibit. Shania was also honored with the Icon Award at Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony. Shania’s hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”.

“Shania Twain is a Canadian legend and a musical star who will light up the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup Halftime Show,” said Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “We are pleased to work with our partners at the CFL to bring Canadians and our customers exceptional experiences, and we can’t wait for Shania to bring the house down in Ottawa on November 26th.”

The 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw will be played Sunday, November 26, 2017 in Ottawa at TD Place. This year’s championship will be the first played in Ottawa since 2004 and the first in TD Place Stadium, which was rebuilt for the successful debut of the Ottawa REDBLACKS IN 2014. Less than 1,500 Grey Cup tickets are still available in a variety of sections and price points.