Can Shapovalov actually win the US Open?

Breakout Canadian star Denis Shapovalov will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round in the US Open Sunday at 11am et/8am pt on TSN and TSN Network.

Shapovalov's match will be on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and will be joined in progress on TSN5 following the Italian Grand Prix.

Shapovalov is taking on the 12th-seeded Carreno Busta with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.

The 18-year-old Canadian has beaten Daniil Medvedev, eighth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Kyle Edmund to reach the fourth round at the US Open.