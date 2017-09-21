Featuring a highly decorated field of Grand Slam champions and rising stars, TSN is set to broadcast every match of the three-day, inaugural LAVER CUP Sept. 22-24, live from the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic. The unique tournament format showcases a roster of tennis superstars and rivals competing on two teams – Team World and Team Europe – in both singles and doubles, and cheering each other from the sidelines.

Coverage begins Friday, Sept. 22 with the first singles match at 6:30 a.m. ET on TSN3, and continues throughout the weekend before culminating with the final session on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 6am ET on TSN3 (see below or visit TSN.ca for the complete broadcast schedule).

The inaugural tournament pits six of the best tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov competes as part of Team World following a breakout year which has seen the young tennis star climb from #250 to #51 in the ATP world rankings, highlighted by standout performances at the Rogers Cup and US OPEN.

Team World, captained by John McEnroe, also features Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Sam Querrey, John Isner, and Frances Tiafoe. They take on Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, featuring world #1-ranked Rafael Nadal, 19-time Grand-Slam champion Roger Federer, as well as Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, and Tomas Berdych.

TSN’s event coverage is available live to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. Complete event information, including rules and tournament scoring, is available at lavercup.com.

Broadcast Schedule*

Friday, September 22

6:30 a.m. ET – Session 1 (2 Singles Matches) on TSN3

1 p.m. ET – Session 2 (1 Singles Match and 1 Doubles) on TSN3

Saturday, September 23

7 a.m. ET – Session 3 (2 Singles Matches) on TSN3

1 p.m. ET – Session 4 (1 Singles Match and 1 Doubles) on TSN3

Sunday, September 24

6 a.m. ET – Session 5 (4 Matches including Final) on TSN3