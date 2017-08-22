Shapovalov: 'A lot of work to do' to earn ranking

NEW YORK — Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their first-round qualifying matches Tuesday at the US Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Denis Kudla while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated Japan's Hiroki Moriya 6-3, 6-3.

"It's a first for me, playing at my first pro Grand Slam," the 17-year-old Auger-Aliassime said on a conference call. "Right now I'm just really enjoying the moment."

The 69th-ranked Shapovalov is seeded second in the qualifying draw after his breakout performance at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. The 18-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro en route to a semifinal appearance.

Other Canadians entered in the men's qualifying draw include Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., and Toronto's Brayden Schnur. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Montreal's Francoise Abanda are entered in the women's qualifying draw.

Also Tuesday, former U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva of Russia beat China's Xinyun Han 7-6 (4), 6-1.

The 32-year-old Zvonareva has not played in the main draw of a Grand Slam event since the 2015 Australian Open. In 2010, she lost the Wimbledon final to Serena Williams and the U.S. Open final to Kim Clijsters.

Zvonareva returned to competitive tennis this year after a two-year hiatus, during which she got married and gave birth. She would need to win two more qualifying matches to be assured a spot in the main draw.

Qualifying continues through Friday. Main draw play begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.