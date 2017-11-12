SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier has been fined for elbowing Vancouver defenceman Michael Del Zotto.

The NHL announced Sunday that Meier will be fined $2,403.67 for the infraction. The play occurred late in the third period of San Jose's 5-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday night. Meier was assessed a major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct.

