The San Jose Sharks have climbed up to second spot in the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings, pushing the slumping Washington Capitals for top spot.

The Sharks jumped from five to two, surpassing other top contenders that have slumped or suffered significant injuries.

Among other teams making big moves up this week, the Calgary Flames, currently on a 10-game winning streak, vault from 15 to nine. The Anaheim Ducks also slide up three spots, from 13 to 10.

Heading the other way, the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers both dropped five spot, to 13 and 14, respectively.



1. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 44-17-7

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.19 GA: 2.16 SA CF%: 52.6

PP%: 21.3 PK%: 84.0

It says something about the Capitals body of work that they could drop four straight, going oh-fer-Cali after a home loss to Dallas, and they still hold top spot. Admittedly, not by so much anymore. Maybe shaking Alex Ovechkin out of his slump would help the cause.

Key Injuries: RW Andre Burakovsky (hand).

2. SAN JOSE SHARKS 41-20-7

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.31 SA CF%: 52.3

PP%: 16.5 PK%: 81.9

It hasn’t been a flashy run, but the Sharks have two regulation losses in the past 13 games and losses at Minnesota and against Nashville aren’t bad. It’s a lot of Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture, so the supporting cast could pick up a bit, but they’ve been winning nonetheless.

Key Injuries: None.

3. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 43-20-5

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 2.96 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 18.8 PK%: 77.7

13-3 in the past 16 games is impressive, but they lost a couple of games late last week, getting shut out 1-0 when launching 43 shots at Anaheim then (much worse) losing 4-2 the next night to Detroit.

Key Injuries: None.

4. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 43-16-9

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.47 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 51.3

PP%: 22.7 PK%: 80.3

5-0-1 in the past six games, the Penguins are still winning despite a depleted defence corps. Wingers Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel have been fine complements to Sidney Crosby on Pittsburgh’s top line.

Key Injuries: RW Bryan Rust (upper body), D Olli Maatta (hand), Trevor Daley (knee), D Kris Letang (upper body), RW Patric Hornqvist (concussion), LW Carl Hagelin (lower body).

5. MINNESOTA WILD 43-18-6

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.28 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 49.5

PP%: 21.1 PK%: 84.0

The Wild have lost four of the past six games, which is uncommon for them this season. For so much of the year, Minnesota has had great scoring depth, but that seems to be catching up to them lately, as the likes of Nino Niederreiter, Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle have tailed off lately.

Key Injuries: None.

6. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 44-18-6

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.19 GA: 2.34 SA CF%: 51.6

PP%: 21.9 PK%: 82.8

Losing at Buffalo Saturday was not according to plan, but the Blue Jackets have won four of five during a favourable stretch against non-playoff teams. They may not have any star forwards, but defencemen Seth Jones and Zach Werenski and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky could be their difference-makers.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Murray (hand).

Paul Byron has scored 17 even-strength goals for the Habs.

7. MONTREAL CANADIENS 39-22-8

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.71 GA: 2.46 SA CF%: 52.5

PP%: 20.3 PK%: 80.5

The Habs have been riding a favourable overtime record (taking their past six games that have gone beyond 60), but winning seven of eight has helped them cling to top spot in the Atlantic Division. Aside from Max Pacioretty, though, they need more production to ease the pressure on Carey Price.

Key Injuries: None.

8. BOSTON BRUINS 37-26-6

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.81 GA: 2.57 SA CF%: 55.7

PP%: 20.5 PK%: 86.2

11-3 in the past 14 games, the Bruins have stabilized their playoff positioning, and I was hesitant to include LW Brad Marchand in Hart Trophy talk at the three-quarter mark of the season, but he’s tied for the goal-scoring lead and is one point behind Connor McDavid for the points lead, so perhaps it’s time to reconsider.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Spooner (concussion).

9. CALGARY FLAMES 39-26-4

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.71 GA: 2.65 SA CF%: 50.8

PP%: 20.2 PK%: 80.8

Winners of 10 straight, the Flames have climbed from the bottom third of the rankings a little over a month ago. Solid goaltending from Brian Elliott has made a difference, but their top two lines are really good now that Johnny Hockey is back in form.

Key Injuries: D Michael Stone (upper body).

10. ANAHEIM DUCKS 36-23-10

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.58 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 50.1

PP%: 19.0 PK%: 84.9

Consistency has not been part of the Ducks’ game lately – their last back-to-back wins in regulation occurred in mid-January – but With Ryan Getzlaf playing well and Jonathan Bernier holding the fort in net with John Gibson out, they’re at least okay.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), G John Gibson (lower body).

11. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 34-24-11

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.94 GA: 2.78 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 20.5 PK%: 79.8

The Predators have been up and down, but with two regulation losses in the past 11 games, they are capable of being dangerous down the stretch and into the playoffs, provided they get competent goaltending.

Key Injuries: None.

Erik Karlsson is leading the Senators' late-season charge.

12. OTTAWA SENATORS 39-22-6

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.66 GA: 2.57 SA CF%: 48.2

PP%: 17.7 PK%: 81.9

The Senators have won six straight, and Erik Karlsson is killing it lately, but losing their highest-scoring forward, Mark Stone, is a big loss and it prevents the Sens from climbing this week.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Mark Stone (lower body).

13. NEW YORK RANGERS 44-24-2

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.17 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 48.0

PP%: 18.6 PK%: 80.6

The Blueshirts have three regulation wins in the past dozen games, and their starting goaltender is out for a couple of weeks. Not the best of times.

Key Injuries: D Kevin Klein (back), D Dan Girardi (ankle), G Henrik Lundqvist (hip).

14. EDMONTON OILERS 35-24-9

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.75 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 21.0 PK%: 79.7

Winless in three, and with two wins in the past seven, the Oilers are still comfortably in a playoff spot, but suddenly they are in the wildcard position after being overtaken by Calgary. That geographic component cuts a little deeper too.

Key Injuries: None.

15. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 31-22-14

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 3.03 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 51.2

PP%: 23.5 PK%: 82.9

Three straight wins keeps the Leafs in playoff position, but there is concern now that rookie franchise centre Auston Matthews has gone five games without a point. If Matthews’ production is of such a concern, perhaps a new left winger might help address that need.

Key Injuries: D Connor Carrick (upper body).

16. LOS ANGELES KINGS 33-29-6

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.46 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 54.1

PP%: 19.2 PK%: 84.7

Losing at home to St. Louis Monday night was tough on the Kings’ playoff hopes, but they are 4-2-2 in the past eight games and have home games against Arizona and Buffalo up next. They don’t score much, but could still grind their way to the postseason.

Key Injuries: None.

17. ST. LOUIS BLUES 36-27-5

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.78 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 22.3 PK%: 83.8

Emerged from a five-game losing streak with a five-game winning streak, and G Jake Allen has turned his season around, with a .941 save percentage in his past 14 starts.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee).

18. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 32-25-11

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.97 GA: 3.01 SA CF%: 47.9

PP%: 15.6 PK%: 80.4

One regulation win in the past six isn’t helping the Isles’ playoff push, and goaltender Thomas Greiss hasn’t been able to handle the weight of the starting role for a playoff contender. Incidentally, Jaroslav Halak has a .926 save percentage in 24 AHL games.

Key Injuries: D Johnny Boychuk (foot).

Brayden Point is playing a big role in Tampa Bay's playoff push.

19. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 33-26-9

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.72 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 22.6 PK%: 80.7

Injuries have hit the Lightning hard, but a 6-1-1 record in the past eight games keeps them in the playoff hunt. Rookie C Brayden Point has seven goals since the All-Star break, ranking second on the team behind superstar winger Nikita Kucherov, who has 12.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), Tyler Johnson (lower body), C Cedric Paquette (lower body).

20. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 31-29-8

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.50 GA: 2.94 SA CF%: 50.7

PP%: 20.3 PK%: 79.5

One win in the past five games puts the Flyers in a bad spot, out of playoff contention. In 17 games since the All-Star break, no one on the team has more than nine points.

Key Injuries: LW Michael Raffl (lower body).

21. CAROLINA HURRICANES 28-27-11

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.55 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 51.8

PP%: 17.6 PK%: 84.2

Monday’s 8-4 win at the Islanders was Carolina’s fourth win in the past 15 games. One positive, though, has been the play of second-year defenceman Jaccob Slavin, who has nine points in the past eight games.

Key Injuries: LW Brock McGinn (upper body).

22. FLORIDA PANTHERS 29-27-11

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.45 GA: 2.79 SA CF%: 50.5

PP%: 16.7 PK%: 86.3

Nine straight games without a regulation win leaves the Panthers seven points out of a playoff spot. It’s an unlikely hill to climb, but they have been generating shots – at least 34 in seven of the past eight games – so if they start finishing, maybe there is one last surge to come.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (lower body), D Aaron Ekblad (concussion).

23. WINNIPEG JETS 30-33-7

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.94 GA: 3.19 SA CF%: 48.9

PP%: 17.3 PK%: 76.4

The Jets’ up-and-down season is back on a down point, with a four-game winless streak making a playoff push unlikely, especially with injuries depleting their blueline.

Key Injuries: D Tyler Myers (lower body), G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body), D Tobias Enstrom (concussion), D Jacob Trouba (upper body).

24. BUFFALO SABRES 28-29-12

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.55 GA: 2.86 SA CF%: 46.7

PP%: 23.7 PK%: 76.3

Two wins in the past 10 games is a rather uninspiring way to start the stretch run, and it’s not likely to get easier in California. Nevertheless, second-year C Jack Eichel is on a tear, putting up 24 points in the past 17 games, so that is the cornerstone of hope for the future.

Key Injuries: C Johan Larsson (wrist), RW Kyle Okposo (upper body), D Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).

25. DALLAS STARS 27-31-10

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.78 GA: 3.24 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 18.1 PK%: 74.1

It will be interesting to see how the Stars intend to address their defensive issues in the offseason, whether it involves a coaching change, new defencemen and/or new goaltenders. It could be a big job.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), LW Antoine Roussel (hand).

26. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 28-32-9

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.25 GA: 2.88 SA CF%: 46.9

PP%: 13.6 PK%: 78.2

The Canucks have two wins in the past 10 games and with injuries and mumps knocking players out of the lineup, they are looking at a tough finish to the season.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), G Jacob Markstrom (lower body), RW Loui Eriksson (leg).

27. DETROIT RED WINGS 26-30-11

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.37 GA: 3.01 SA CF%: 47.7

PP%: 12.7 PK%: 81.2

Detroit has one regulation win in the past eight games, and have taken to making rookie winger Anthony Mantha a healthy scratch for the past couple of games. Mantha’s 33 points in 50 games ranks second on the team in points per game behind Henrik Zetterberg.

Key Injuries: D Jonathan Ericsson (wrist).

28. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 25-31-12

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.21 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 46.1

PP%: 17.9 PK%: 80.5

What a miserable finish to the season for the Devils, losers of 10 straight. They were the worst offensive team in the league last season and rank 29th in goals per game this year, so not really enough progress.

Key Injuries: LW Mike Cammalleri (upper body).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 25-35-8

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.35 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 45.2

PP%: 15.1 PK%: 78.1

Home wins against New Jersey and Colorado this week might have been interesting if relegation was a factor in North American professional hockey, but the Coyotes are still inching their way out of a big hole.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula), C Alexander Burmistrov (upper body).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 19-46-3

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 1.93 GA: 3.25 SA CF%: 46.2

PP%: 13.3 PK%: 78.2

Four wins in the past 18 games keeps the Avs comfortably in the basement. Watching Matt Duchene struggle, going through an 11-game scoring drought, is the cherry on top of this season’s ugly sundae.

Key Injuries: G Semyon Varlamov (groin), D Nikita Zadorov (ankle).

