SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former San Jose Sharks player and assistant coach Rob Zettler is returning to the organization as a member of coach Peter DeBoer's staff.

The Sharks announced Monday that Zettler will fill the void created when assistant Bob Boughner was hired as head coach by Florida last month.

Zettler was an assistant under Ron Wilson in San Jose from 2002-08. He also was an original member of the expansion Sharks starting in 1991 and played 196 games over three seasons in San Jose.

Zettler coached under Wilson for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2008-12 and most recently was the head coach for Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate in Syracuse.

Zettler joins assistant Steve Spott, goaltending coach Johan Hedberg and video coach Dan Darrow on the staff.

