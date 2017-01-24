WINNIPEG — Patrick Marleau scored the game-winner with 4:33 left in the third period as the San Jose Sharks extended their win streak to six games with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Marleau was the hero for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.

The veteran forward's 17th goal of the season came off a pass across the front of the net from Ryan Carpenter, which Marleau shot into an open net by Ondrej Pavelec at 15:27.

After a review, Winnipeg had a goal waved off with 17 seconds remaining to a chorus of boos from the MTS Centre crowd.

Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson, on a penalty shot, also scored for the Sharks (31-16-2).

Goalie Aaron Dell, playing in his ninth game this season for San Jose, finished with 31 saves.

Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp had Winnipeg's other goal. Defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey each picked up a pair of assists.

Pavelec got his fourth straight start in net and stopped 22 shots for the Jets (22-25-4).

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

Little made it 3-2 at 4:00 with his second goal of the game off a fortunate bounce. His shot off a rebound and the puck hit the crossbar, bounced off Dell's back and trickled across the line.

Winnipeg rookie star Patrik Laine, returning to action after missing seven games with a concussion, assisted on the goal for his 38th point of the season.

With the Sharks shorthanded because of a tripping penalty, Karlsson was checked from behind by Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba and got a penalty shot. He made it count, sending the puck over Pavelec's glove to tie it 3-3 at 9:37.

The teams were also tied 1-1 after the first period.

Burns scored his 21st goal of the season 53 seconds into a two-man advantage at 3:59 of the first, after the Jets were dinged for slashing and then too many men on the ice.

Morrissey set up Winnipeg's tying goal with a long lead pass to Little, who got away from Sharks defenceman Joel Ward and put a low shot by Dell at 8:02.

San Jose quickly regained the lead 27 seconds into the second after Couture redirected a pass from Mikkel Boedker for his 16th of the season.

Couture has six points in his last four games, including a pair of goals.

After the Jets had a goal waved off, Copp scored with a high slap shot at 1:59 left to even the score 2-2.

Winnipeg remained ahead 19-15 in shots on goal after the middle period.

The loss concluded Winnipeg's four-game homestand (2-2-0). The team plays in Chicago Thursday and then has its all-star break.

San Jose heads to Edmonton for a Thursday game.