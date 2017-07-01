2h ago
Sharp likely headed back to Blackhawks
TSN.ca Staff
The Reporters: Blackhawks turn heads with latest moves
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to bring back forward Patrick Sharp once the free agent window opens today at noon et/9am pt.
Sharp spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded to the Dallas Stars two years ago, and helped the team win three Stanley Cups during his tenure.
As TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie points out however, until a deal is signed there is a chance it doesn't get completed.
Last year, the 35-year-old battled injuries to play in only 48 games, scoring eight goals and 10 assists. Sharp had 20 goals and 35 assists in 76 games for the Stars in his first season.
For his career, the 2001 third round pick has 277 goals and 322 assists in 869 games.