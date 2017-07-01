The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Patrick Sharp after two years away from the team.

According to TSN Hockey Insider the deal is worth $800,000 but Sharp can make up to $1 million on the deal.

Sharp spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded to the Dallas Stars two years ago, and helped the team win three Stanley Cups during his tenure.

The team confirmed the signing on Saturday.

Last year, the 35-year-old battled injuries to play in only 48 games, scoring eight goals and 10 assists. Sharp had 20 goals and 35 assists in 76 games for the Stars in his first season.

For his career, the 2001 third round pick has 277 goals and 322 assists in 869 games.