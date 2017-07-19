Kevin Shattenkirk is believed to have taken a discount in free agency in order to sign with his hometown New York Rangers.

However, proximity to his birth place wasn't only factor for the defenceman in choosing the Rangers, another was the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup.

"Putting the fact of playing at home aside, it came down to who's the better team, which team is ready to win," Shattenkirk said Tuesday, per NHL.com. "That was probably the priority on my list. It was a matter of having a chance to play at home, for sure, but really getting on a team that I think is going to have a chance to win a Stanley Cup in the timeframe that I'm signing for. I really didn't find a better situation than here."

Shattenkirk was moved from the St. Louis Blues to the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline last season and entered a metropolitan division that featured four teams who crossed the 100-point mark. His Capitals led the division with 118 points, followed by the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and the Rangers, who were forced to settle for a wild-card spot with 102 points on the year.

Shattenkirk believes the Rangers will be ready this year to keep up and perhaps move past their division rivals, especially Pittsburgh.

"I think we have that capability of playing with a team like that," Shattenkirk said in reference to the Penguins. "We have great goaltending. Our defense is fast and we can make plays, but I also think we have a little bit of edge as well. Up front, I'm sure we're one of the fastest teams in the League. You look at how Pittsburgh is built, and that's the way that they've won. We have some great depth on our team, and I think that's what it really comes down to at that point of the season: How deep are you?

"It's a grind, because you're not only battling against Pittsburgh. Columbus has shown they're a force to be reckoned with … Washington … it's tough, but I think we are right on the cusp of making something big happen here."

Shattenkirk scored 13 goals and added 43 assists in 80 games with the Blues and Capitals last season. He added one goal and five points (four of which came on the power play) in 13 playoff games.

The 28-year-old has made the playoffs six times in his seven-year career, advancing as far the Western Conference Final in 2016 with the Blues. He said Tuesday he doesn't believe the Rangers window is closing, despite the age of Henrik Lundqvist who will turn 36 this season.

"I think everyone's probably all going to judge [the window] based on Lundqvist, and everyone is talking about, 'Well, how long does he have left?'" Shattenkirk said. "We have a lot of young players on this team, though, to counterbalance that.

"When you're with the New York Rangers, their business is to win every year. They're not a team that's looking to go through a rebuilding period. It seems like every year they're making the moves necessary to make their team a championship team. In that respect, it's kind of hard to see what the window is here. Every year I've been in the League they've been capable of winning a Stanley Cup."

Shattenkirk is expected to play a key role for the Rangers this season on a blueline that includes Marc Staal, Ryan McDonagh, Brendan Smith, Nick Holden and Breay Skjei.

With $24.8 million in salary, of which Shattenkirk accounts for $6.65 million, the Rangers have the Metropolitan’s highest-paid defence.