Shattenkirk: 'New York was a place that I always wanted to play'

Top free agent Kevin Shattenkirk has signed with the New York Rangers, the team announced Saturday. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported Shattenkirk's deal will be a four-year deal worth $26.6 million.

Shattenkirk was traded to the Washington Capitals from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the trade deadline in February for a first-round pick and Zach Sanford. The Blues would have also received an additional second-round pick had the Capitals advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

Shattenkirk ranked fourth among Capitals defencemen with an average of 18:27 of ice time during the playoffs, less time than six of the Capitals forwards averaged. He scored one goal and added five assists in 13 playoff games and finished a minus-4. Four of his six points came on the power play.

The 28-year-old averaged 19:51 minutes per game with the Blues before the trade. He finished the regular season with 13 goals and 43 assists in 80 games.

Shattenkirk, who was ranked No. 1 on TSN Hockey’s Top UFA List, reportedly turned down a seven-year, $42 million contract which would have been part of a trade in January from the St. Louis Blues.

He scored a career-high 14 goals in 2015-16, while averaging 22:25 minutes per contest.

Shattenkirk is coming off a four-year, $17 million contract signed with the Blues in the 2013 offseason.