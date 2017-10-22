1h ago
Shaw cleared of uttering alleged homophobic slur
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 3, Ducks 6
Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw has been cleared by the NHL of uttering a homophobic slur while in the penalty box during Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
“The League thoroughly investigated this matter – including interviewing Andrew Shaw, the on-ice officials and the relevant off-ice officials,” a league spokesperson told TSN’s Darren Dreger.
“We are completely satisfied that Andrew Shaw did not say the homophobic slur that has been alleged.”
Shaw was suspended one game during the 2015-16 playoffs for uttering a homophobic slur toward an official while he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. He later apologized for his actions.
In eight games so far this season, the 26-year-old has one assist with a rating of minus-6.
The Canadiens will look to turn their season around Tuesday night when they host the Florida Panthers.