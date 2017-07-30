Forward Conor Sheary has re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3 million, the team announced Sunday.

He's back for more! The #Pens have re-signed Conor Sheary to a three-year contract with an AAV of $3 million. Info: https://t.co/3ZWdjbyL1H pic.twitter.com/wcBnsLL0lw — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 30, 2017

The 25-year-old totalled 23 goals and 30 assists during 61 regular season games last season. He added two goals and five assists during Pittsburgh's 2017 Stanley Cup run.

A native of Winchester, Mass., Sheary joined the Penguins as undrafted free agent in 2015.