Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman incurred a heel injury in Thursday night's game versus the Arizona Cardinals and is doubtful to return.

The injury occurred on a play in the third quarter and Sherman was seen afterwards on the sideline appearing to say that he had torn his Achilles.

Does look like Richard Sherman said "tore my Achilles" here. Would not be good.

Sherman, 29, is in his seventh season, all of which have been spent with the Seahawks. The Stanford product has been selected to four Pro Bowls and named a First-Team All-Pro three times in his career. He led the league in interceptions during the 2013 campaign.

Sherman is tied for second on the team with two interceptions this season, to go along with 20 tackles and six passes defenced.

He signed a four-year extension in 2014 with the Seahawks worth a reported $56 million.