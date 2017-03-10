OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — American standout Mikaela Shiffrin leads after the first run of a giant slalom race as the World Cup returned to Squaw Valley for the first time since 1969.

Shiffrin finished in 1 minute, 8.75 seconds on a warm Friday. Tessa Worley of France was second, 0.20 seconds behind, and remains in position to wrap up the overall GS title. Worley entered with a 120-point lead over Shiffrin in the season-long GS standings.

Worley won a giant slalom race at Killington, Vermont, in November.

The 21-year-old Shiffrin is closing in on an overall World Cup title with five races remaining. She holds a 178-point lead over Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, who crashed in her first run.