The Vegas Golden Knights will not be placing Russian winger Vadim Shipachyov on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of a mutually-agreed contract termination.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported Tuesday morning that while the Golden Knights could choose to reach a mutual termination with Shipachyov, it will not come until a formal process is completed. He notes Shipachyov's most likely destination is the KHL, but he would have to repay his $2 million signing bonus to the Golden Knights first.

Shipachyov most likely to return to KHL but until deal is signed/sealed, incl NHL CBA-mandated (pro-rated) repay of signing bonus to VGK... — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 31, 2017

Shipachyov, 30, is currently suspended by the team for leaving their AHL club last week.

The Russian centre joined the Golden Knights in May from the Kontinental Hockey League last summer on a two-year, $9 million deal.

Last week, Shipachyov's agent, Petr Svoboda confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that was given permission by the Golden Knights to find another National Hockey League home for his client.

His KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, said last week that a return to the club where he scored 26 goals and 50 assists in 50 games last season en route to winning the Gagarin Cup, was not possible while he was under contract with Vegas due to an agreement between the NHL and KHL.