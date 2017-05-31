GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The ShopRite LPGA Classic in the shadow of Atlantic City, New Jersey has been extended through 2023.

The LPGA, Wakefern Food Corp and the Eiger Marketing Group announced the five-year sponsorship extension Wednesday, two days before the start of this year's 54-hole event at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

The tournament was first played in 1986 and was known as the Atlantic City Classic. Wakefern became the title sponsor in 1992.

Nancy Lopez, Betsy King, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Juli Inkster and Karrie Webb all have won the event, which is owned and operated by the Eiger Marketing Group.