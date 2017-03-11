MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Sergio Aguero scored his sixth goal in five matches as Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Aguero struck in the 67th minute after meeting Leroy Sane's cross to ease City's passage to Wembley Stadium in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

City led after only three minutes at Middlesbrough. Pablo Zabaleta whipped in a cross and, although Raheem Sterling made a mess of his shot, David Silva did make the connection to find the net from close range.

In the day's other quarterfinal, Arsenal hosts fifth-tier side Lincoln City. Tottenham plays third-tier Millwall on Sunday and Chelsea hosts Manchester United the following night.

The cup action means there are only four Premier League games this weekend, with three on Saturday: Hull vs. Swansea; Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion; and Bournemouth vs. West Ham.