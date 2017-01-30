NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers right-wing Wayne Simmonds, San Jose Sharks left-wing Patrick Marleau and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Simmonds earned MVP honours Sunday in his all-star game debut and also registered two goals in two contests earlier in the week with the Flyers.

The 28-year-old Toronto native leads the Flyers and shares ninth place in the NHL with 21 goals in 50 games this season.

Marleau led the NHL with five goals and six points in three games to power the Pacific Division-leading Sharks to a pair of wins.

Andersen stopped all 48 shots he faced last week, earning a pair of 4-0 shutouts.