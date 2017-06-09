Where did it go wrong for Nashville?

Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons could be suspended after receiving a match penalty late in the Predators' 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.

Sissons cross-checked Penguins defenceman Olli Maatta in the face during a penalty-filled last minute of the game.

According to the NHL rulebook, a player that receives a match penalty is suspended for the rest of the game as well as from further competition until the league has ruled on the issue.

It's unknown at this point when the NHL will review the penalty.

“I watched it play out,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said after the game, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I saw Maatta cross-check him, Colton cross-checked him back, Maatta cross-checked him again, and they were doing it somewhere in the midsection. On the last one, Maatta seemed to slip and his head dropped. I don’t think there was any intention there whatsoever, so - I don’t think so, but that’s not my call.”

Sissons has six goals and six assists in 21 games for Nashville this postseason.

With the loss, the Predators now trail the Penguins 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.