Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

With Ben Bishop on his way to Los Angeles, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed what many believed about the price of goaltenders ahead of the trade deadline for months now: It’s a buyer’s market.

Yzerman said Monday the Kings were only option he had to move Bishop.

“To be honest with you, it was the only option I had,” Yzerman told reporters Monday. “My options were to make this deal with L.A. or to sit tight and go through the season.”

In most years, a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist in his prime at 30 – even as a pending unrestricted free agent rental – would fetch a decent return. Bishop finished second in save percentage and in Vezina voting last season.

This year, with more goalies available than jobs and only one goalie available for protection in June’s expansion draft, a mid-level defensive prospect (Erik Cernak), as well as a seventh-round pick and conditional pick was the reality.

Tampa Bay even retained 20 per cent of Bishop’s salary to make it work.

At the time of Bishop’s trade on Sunday night, six goaltenders dotted TSN’s Top 40 Trade Bait board. He is gone, taking Vancouver’s Ryan Miller off the board with him, since Miller will only accept a trade to five teams and one of them was Los Angeles, where his wife is based as an actress. The four other teams on his list are not believed to be in need of a goalie. Plus, the Canucks may have interest in re-signing Miller.

That leaves four goaltenders - Marc-Andre Fleury, Jhonas Enroth, Michal Neuvirth and Jaroslav Halak - on the list. Ondrej Pavelec would also be available from Winnipeg, but he is currently injured.

Fleury and Halak are the only non-rentals in that group. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford acknowledged again last week Fleury’s desire to move on and resume a No. 1 role, but if the return isn’t significant enough to warrant the defending Stanley Cup champions to sacrifice Matt Murray’s insurance policy, then he will likely remain in the Steel City for another playoff run.

Who needs a goaltender? Let’s size up the market:

Dallas: The Stars reportedly kicked the tires on Bishop last summer, but GM Jim Nill didn’t pull the trigger and Dallas’ goaltending has festered. They are tied with Philadelphia in 30th place in save percentage (.894) this season. The difficulty is Kari Lehtonen (.921) and Antti Niemi (.914) have been serviceable at even-strength, but the Stars are trending toward allowing the most shorthanded goals of any team since the 2004-05 lockout. A revamp is needed in Dallas, where the Stars have gone from best in the West to missing the playoffs in a year’s time, but both Niemi and Lehtonen are signed through next year to the league’s most expensive crease.

Calgary: GM Brad Treliving said recently he wouldn’t be pursuing a rental fix in net. Even relatively inexpensive prices might not change his mind, not with Brian Elliott finally trending in the right direction. Chad Johnson saved Calgary’s season but Elliott is running with it right now. He is 7-1-1 in his last nine decisions and a .918 save percentage, close to pushing his save percentage for the season north of .900. Neither goaltender is signed for next season, leaving Treliving with plenty of question marks and lots of different options to fill the void in the summer.

St. Louis: Since Ken Hitchcock was fired on Feb. 1, Jake Allen has assuaged fears with a 5-4-0 mark and .934 save percentage, looking much more like the Allen that gave GM Doug Armstrong the confidence to trade Elliott last summer. At 26, Allen may well be the long-term fixture in net for the Blues, but they may still search for an upgrade at some point.

Winnipeg: The Jets seem patient with Connor Hellebuyck after turning over the net to the 23-year-old this season. Growing pains were to be expected, but Hellebuyck did give way to Pavelec in January as the team searched for a spark. Does that mean Hellebuyck is still viewed as the long-term solution? The answer would appear to be yes, but it is up for debate after a below average season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers could also be in the market for a backup goaltender for their playoff runs, but whether they choose to make that a priority – even with prices relatively low – remains to be seen.

With that, here is TSN’s latest Trade Bait list of 40 players potentially on the move between now and Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET: