Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

With Ben Bishop on his way to Los Angeles, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed what many believed about the price of goaltenders ahead of the trade deadline for months now: It’s a buyer’s market.

Yzerman said Monday the Kings were only option he had to move Bishop.

“To be honest with you, it was the only option I had,” Yzerman told reporters Monday. “My options were to make this deal with L.A. or to sit tight and go through the season.”

In most years, a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist in his prime at 30 – even as a pending unrestricted free agent rental – would fetch a decent return. Bishop finished second in save percentage and in Vezina voting last season.

This year, with more goalies available than jobs and only one goalie available for protection in June’s expansion draft, a mid-level defensive prospect (Erik Cernak), as well as a seventh-round pick and conditional pick was the reality.

Tampa Bay even retained 20 per cent of Bishop’s salary to make it work.

At the time of Bishop’s trade on Sunday night, six goaltenders dotted TSN’s Top 40 Trade Bait board. He is gone, taking Vancouver’s Ryan Miller off the board with him, since Miller will only accept a trade to five teams and one of them was Los Angeles, where his wife is based as an actress. The four other teams on his list are not believed to be in need of a goalie. Plus, the Canucks may have interest in re-signing Miller.

That leaves four goaltenders - Marc-Andre Fleury, Jhonas Enroth, Michal Neuvirth and Jaroslav Halak - on the list. Ondrej Pavelec would also be available from Winnipeg, but he is currently injured.

Fleury and Halak are the only non-rentals in that group. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford acknowledged again last week Fleury’s desire to move on and resume a No. 1 role, but if the return isn’t significant enough to warrant the defending Stanley Cup champions to sacrifice Matt Murray’s insurance policy, then he will likely remain in the Steel City for another playoff run.

Who needs a goaltender? Let’s size up the market:

Dallas: The Stars reportedly kicked the tires on Bishop last summer, but GM Jim Nill didn’t pull the trigger and Dallas’ goaltending has festered. They are tied with Philadelphia in 30th place in save percentage (.894) this season. The difficulty is Kari Lehtonen (.921) and Antti Niemi (.914) have been serviceable at even-strength, but the Stars are trending toward allowing the most shorthanded goals of any team since the 2004-05 lockout. A revamp is needed in Dallas, where the Stars have gone from best in the West to missing the playoffs in a year’s time, but both Niemi and Lehtonen are signed through next year to the league’s most expensive crease.

Calgary: GM Brad Treliving said recently he wouldn’t be pursuing a rental fix in net. Even relatively inexpensive prices might not change his mind, not with Brian Elliott finally trending in the right direction. Chad Johnson saved Calgary’s season but Elliott is running with it right now. He is 7-1-1 in his last nine decisions and a .918 save percentage, close to pushing his save percentage for the season north of .900. Neither goaltender is signed for next season, leaving Treliving with plenty of question marks and lots of different options to fill the void in the summer.

St. Louis: Since Ken Hitchcock was fired on Feb. 1, Jake Allen has assuaged fears with a 5-4-0 mark and .934 save percentage, looking much more like the Allen that gave GM Doug Armstrong the confidence to trade Elliott last summer. At 26, Allen may well be the long-term fixture in net for the Blues, but they may still search for an upgrade at some point.

Winnipeg: The Jets seem patient with Connor Hellebuyck after turning over the net to the 23-year-old this season. Growing pains were to be expected, but Hellebuyck did give way to Pavelec in January as the team searched for a spark. Does that mean Hellebuyck is still viewed as the long-term solution? The answer would appear to be yes, but it is up for debate after a below average season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers could also be in the market for a backup goaltender for their playoff runs, but whether they choose to make that a priority – even with prices relatively low – remains to be seen.

With that, here is TSN’s latest Trade Bait list of 40 players potentially on the move between now and Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET:

 

This is the title of the table

 
PLAYER POS AGE CAP HIT GP G PTS PAST 2016-17 CLAUSE
1. Kevin Shattenkirk, STL D 28 $4.25M 61 11 42 UFA  
2. Thomas Vanek, DET RW 33 $2.6M 47 15 38 UFA  
3. Matt Duchene, COL C 26 $6M 55 16 36 2 years  
4. Brian Boyle, TB C 32 $2M 54 13 22 UFA  
5. Radim Vrbata, ARI RW 35 $1M 61 15 46 UFA  
6. Gabriel Landeskog, COL LW 24 $5.57M 50 13 26 4 years  
7. Anthony Duclair, ARI LW 21 $773K 41 3 9 RFA  
8. Dimitry Kulikov, BUF D 26 $4.33M 36 1 2 UFA  
9. Mikhail Grigorenko, COL C 22 $1.3M 57 7 19 RFA  
10. Brendan Smith, DET D 28 $2.75M 33 2 5 UFA  
11. Curtis Lazar, OTT RW 22 $894K 33 0 1 RFA  
12. Jannik Hansen, VAN RW 30 $2.5M 28 6 13 1 year NTC
13. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT G 32 $5.75M 30 3.16 .906 2 years NMC
14. Riley Sheahan, DET C 25 $2.075M 58 0 9 1 year  
15. Evander Kane, BUF LW 25 $5.25M 50 21 32 1 year  
16. Shane Doan, ARI RW 40 $3.876M 61 5 20 UFA  
17. Kyle Quincey, NJ D 31 $1.25M 53 4 12 UFA  
18. Alexandre Burrows, VAN RW 35 $4.5M 55 9 20 UFA NTC
19. Patrick Sharp, DAL RW 35 $5.9M 36 7 15 UFA NMC
20. Valtteri Filppula, TB C 32 $5M 58 7 34 1 year  
21. Johnny Oduya, DAL D 35 $3.75M 37 1 7 UFA NTC
22. Drew Stafford, WPG RW 31 $4.35M 39 4 12 UFA  
23. Eric Fehr, PIT RW 31 $2M 51 6 11 1 year  
24. Mathieu Perreault, WPG LW 29 $3M 46 6 23 4 years  
25. Brandon Pirri, NYR LW 25 $1.1M 51 8 17 RFA  
26. Craig Smith, NSH RW 27 $4.3M 60 9 17 3 years  
27. Jarome Iginla, COL RW 39 $5.33M 60 8 18 UFA NMC
28. Jiri Hudler, DAL LW 33 $2M 26 3 10 UFA  
29. Marion Gaborik, LA RW 35 $4.875M 38 6 13 4 years  
30. Jordan Eberle, EDM RW 26 $6M 63 13 37 2 years  
31. Mark Streit, PHI D 39 $5.25M 48 5 20 UFA NTC
32. Cody Franson, BUF D 29 $3.325M 55 3 16 UFA  
33. Michael Del Zotto, PHI D 26 $3.875M 32 4 10 UFA  
34. Greg Pateryn, MTL D 26 $800K 24 1 5 1 year  
35. Patrick Wiercioch, COL D 26 $800K 51 4 12 RFA  
36. Jhonas Enroth, ANA G 28 $750K 6 3.94 .872 UFA  
37. Steve Ott, DET LW 34 $800K 42 3 6 UFA  
38. David Desharnais, MTL C 30 $3.5M 30 4 10 UFA  
39. Michal Neuvirth, PHI G 28 $1.625M 24 2.9 .887 UFA  
40. Jaroslav Halak, NYI G 31 $4.5M 21 3.23 .904 1 year  
 

 

 