SK Gaming made quick work of Cloud9 with a 3-0 sweep in the grand finals to win their second consecutive ESL Cologne championship.

The Brazilian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad earned their fifth title in 2017 with victories on Cobblestone, Train and Inferno.

The series opened on Cobblestone with SK starting on their dominant terrorist side. They rode strong execution and momentum to a 10-5 lead at the half and stifled all rally cries from C9 en route to a 16-9 victory.



The second game on Train was a shot-for-shot tilt early before C9 strung together a handful of rounds and powered their way to a 10-5 halftime advantage. Led by CS:GO legend Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, who racked up 34 kills on the second map, SK exploded with nine straight rounds in the second half in a 16-12 win.

C9 pushed back with the title on the line and stormed out to a 9-1 lead on Inferno before easing into a 10-5 lead at the half. The finale would become a back-and-fourth battle of epic proportions, each side chipping away at the other hoping to stave off elimination and win a championship.

Tied 14-14, SK took it’s final advantage and closed out the tournament with two straight rounds and a 16-14 victory.

Red hot and with nothing in their way, SK turns it’s attention to the PGL Krakow Major from July 16-23.