The No. 1-ranked Madden player in the world solidified his position at the top on Sunday with a victory to cap off the Madden Championship Series.

Michael “Skimbo” Skimbo needed every last second in the final to pull off a 24-20 win over Eric “Problem” Wright and secure the $150,000 grand prize.

It wasn’t all roses for the eventual champion after cruising through the quarters and semis.

Skimbo rolled out to an early 10-0 lead before giving up two late field goals to end the first half with a four-point cushion. The see-saw tilt continued to open the second half as Problem grabbed his first lead of the game with an early touchdown.

Some timely defence from Skimbo put an abrupt end to Problem’s momentum and he capitalized on a deep pass to Demaryius Thomas to regain the lead at 17-13.

Problem responded once again and regained the lead with a kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The defences stood tall well into the fourth quarter and Skimbo would earn one last kick at the can after forcing a three-and-out with one minute and 24 seconds left in the game.

It was an aerial assault that would carry Skimbo to the Madden Championship Series title. Skimbo connected on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to pull ahead for good and wrap up a dominant tournament for one of the best in the game.