SK Telecom T1 are on top of the League of Legends world, again.

The defending world champions defeated Europe’s G2 Esports 3-1 in the finals to capture the Mid-Season Invitational championship and another major trophy for the most decorated franchise in League of Legends history.



It’s the second straight MSI title for SKT. They have also won the last two world championships and will be eyeing a third this fall.

The roster of top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon, mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, jungler Yoon “Peanut” Wang-ho, AD carry Bae “Bang” Jun-sik and support Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan went 8-2 in the group stage and defeated Flash Wolves 3-0 in the semifinals en route to the finals.

Wolf was named the finals MVP after going 3/6/32 in SKT’s three wins over G2. He was at his best in the series clincher with a kill participation of 73.7 per cent.

