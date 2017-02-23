SK Telecom T1 has admitted to requesting videos of its players removed from YouTube under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and says it will continue to issue notices moving forward with the help of Riot Games.

Citing that SKT VODs "may cause serious brand or monetary loss to SKT and its players," the League of Legends heavyweights intend to follow Riot's specific guidelines when requesting a video be taking down for copyright reasons.

In an announcement on Twitter, SKT said the videos were damaging because "fans were left confused between official SKT stream channel and third-party streamers, causing the split in viewership and ultimately damaging our income."

SKT players jumped ship from Azubu to Twitch in February. Star mid laner Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok set a Twitch record with 245,100 concurrent viewers for his first stream. Videos of SKT players quickly began to populate the internet, which sparked the organization to begin issuing the DMCA takedown notices.

Videos that have already been removed from YouTube could be re-uploaded should they not fall under Riot's requirements for a takedown. The team also apologized for the way they initially handled the situation without "fully understanding" the rules around the published videos.

"In the future," the statement on Twitter reads, "we will carefully review the VODs that may cause serious brand or monetary loss to SKT and its players, and request for takedown only through Riot Games."

Read the full statement from SK Telecom T1 below:

