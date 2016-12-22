TORONTO - With only days to go until puck drop on the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, TSN today announced the slate of major brands signed on as broadcast sponsors for Canada’s favourite holiday sports tradition. As a cornerstone of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN, the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP continues to be a hot property for Canadian advertisers.

General Motors, Canadian Tire, and Home Depot are among the major brands that have signed on as sponsors of TSN’s signature coverage of the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, returning to Montréal and Toronto:

• General Motors – Full Tournament Sponsor, Billboard Sponsor, and Starting Goalies Sponsor

• Esso Brand – World Juniors Radio Network Presenting Sponsor

• Home Depot – Closed Captioning Sponsor

• Canadian Tire – #BigPlay In-Game and Twitter Sponsor

In addition, Kraft Maxwell House (Animated Lower Thirds) and Molson (Game Story) have partnered with TSN for the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP.

All broadcast sponsors of the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP will be featured extensively during TSN’s complete live coverage of the tournament, which kicks off on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26) and culminates with the Gold Medal Game on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Canadian Tire #BigPlay campaign

The #BigPlay campaign is a partnership between Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Hockey Canada Foundation, providing youth from low-income families the opportunity to play organized hockey. Throughout the World Juniors, TSN showcases a slate of multi-platform content including a #BigPlay in-game feature in all 28 broadcasts, intermission promo boards, and social media support through @TSN_Sports, the network’s official Twitter account.

World Junior Radio Network Presented by the Esso Brand

In addition to broadcast sponsors, the Esso Brand returns as the National Presenting Sponsor of TSN’s World Junior Radio Network, featuring live radio coverage of the 2017 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP – extensively promoting the company to the network’s collection of 19 radio stations – Canada’s largest sports radio network.

World Juniors on TSN

Since TSN began airing the World Juniors in 1990-91, the tournament has repeatedly broken audience records, highlighted by the 2015 Gold Medal Game in Toronto featuring Canada vs. Russia, which attracted an average audience of 7.1 million viewers to TSN and RDS, becoming the most-watched broadcast ever on specialty television in Canada.