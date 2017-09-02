VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Lee Slattery produced a flawless 5-under 67 at the Czech Masters on Saturday for a two-shot lead over Haydn Porteous of South Africa.

The Englishman opened the third round with his first of five birdies for 12-under 204 overall.

"I hit a couple of loose shots on the front nine early on but hit great chips to follow them up and managed to salvage the pars so it kind of kept a bit of the momentum going," said Slattery, who has won two titles on the European Tour.

Porteous also shot 67 for 10-under 206, while Sweden's Pontus Widegren (69) is two shots further back in third.

Second-round leader Chris Hanson and fellow Englishman Jonathan Thomson are tied for fourth on 7 under. Thomson is making his European Tour debut.

Julian Suri of the United States is among a group of five players tied for sixth on 6 under.

Earlier Saturday, Hanson shot a 6-under 66 to take a three-shot lead at the end of a second round that was delayed by heavy rain.

Weather conditions forced the suspension of play on Friday, right after Hanson birdied his first hole.

After the round resumed on Saturday, Hanson added six more birdies and a bogey to finish at 10-under 134. Slattery, who completed the second round with a 7-under 65 before play was suspended, was second.