A homophobic slur used by Kevin Pillar could cost the Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder sponsorship deals due to a breach in moral clauses, according to TSN legal analyst Eric Macramalla.

Pillar shouted the slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte after Motte used a quick pitch to strike out Pillar to end the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night.

Macramalla says Pillar's sponsors could terminate their agreement with him if there are any moral clauses in the contract.

The 28-year-old apologized for using the slur Thursday afternoon.

"Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte. By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports, or anywhere in society today. I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position," Pillar said via Twitter. "I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night. This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself."

The Jays suspended Pillar for two games later Thursday.

Pillar is having a career season with a .305 average with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 41 games.