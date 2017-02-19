CALGARY — Corey Small had four goals and eight points and Logan Schuss scored four times and added two assists as the Vancouver Stealth beat the Calgary Roughnecks 13-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Jordan Durston struck twice for the Stealth (3-5), who also got goals from Matt Beers, Rhys Duch and Ryan Wagner. Tye Belanger made 44 saves for the win.

Dane Dobbie led the Roughnecks (3-4) with three goals and four assists. Curtis Dickson had three goals and three helpers, Wesley Berg had a hat trick and Jeff Shattler added a goal and four assists to round out the offence.

Frank Scigliano and Christian Del Bianco split duties in net for Calgary. Scigliano stopped 28-of-37 shots while Del Bianco allowed four goals on 14 shots.

Vancouver went 2 for 3 on the power play while the Roughnecks scored twice on six chances with the man advantage.