LONDON — Canada's Mohammed Ahmed broke the Canadian record en route to an eighth-place finish in the men's 10,000 metres at the world track and field championships Friday.

The runner from St. Catharines, Ont., posted a time of 27 minutes 2.35 seconds to eclipse the national mark.

Ahmed was a Canadian best-ever fourth in the 5,000 at last summer's Rio Olympics.

Hometown favourite and Olympic champion Mo Farah won gold on Friday.

Meanwhile, on a night that was meant to be all about Andre De Grasse, Canadians Gavin Smellie and Brendon Rodney were both eliminated in the heats of the 100 metres.

Smellie, from Brampton, Ont., was fifth in his heat in 10.29, while Toronto's Rodney was sixth in his heat in 10.36.

De Grasse was supposed to play a starring role, but the Canadian sprint star was forced to shut down his season after straining his hamstring in training Monday.

On the heels of his thrilling three-medal performance at the Rio Olympics, the 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., was intent on giving Usain Bolt a run for his money in the Jamaican superstar's final individual race. Instead, De Grasse — and Canadian track and field fans — is left to wonder what if?

Bolt, meanwhile, cruised to an easy 10.07 to win his heat. Jamaican Julian Forte ran 9.99 for the fastest time of the night.

The stadium announcer mentioned De Grasse several times, including right before what would have been his heat, saying "Andre De Grasse would have been in Lane 9, but sadly withdrew from injury in the last 36 hours."

Elsewhere, Gabriela Stafford, a 21-year-old from Toronto, ran a personal best 4:04.55 to finish seventh in her heat of the 1,500 and advance to the semis. Nicole Sifuentes of Winnipeg (4:05.24) was eighth in her heat and also advanced.

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba had the fastest time of the night of 4:02.67, while South African Caster Semenya was second (4:02.84). Semenya will be the favourite for gold in the 800 metres.