New York Rangers defenceman Brendan Smith was ejected from Sunday night's 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators after his hit left Mark Borowiecki unconcious.

Smith checked Borowiecki as he raced for the puck in the Rangers end. The hit knocked the Senators defenceman off balance and he crashed backwards into the boards to the right of Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Borowiecki was helped off the ice by teammates Bobby Ryan, Derick Brassard, Johnny Oduya and a member of the Sens' training staff. He was diagnosed with a concussion after the hit.

Smith was given a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct for the hit, a punishment he did not believe he deserved.

“I think it was a bit harsh,” Smith told Newsday after the game. “I’m OK with two minutes [for interference] . . . We made eye contact and he was expecting to get hit. He’s a pretty big guy, a strong guy. I kind of just connected with my shoulder. You see those plays happen all the time. It’s just unfortunate, the outcome. You don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Hopefully, he’ll be OK.”

Senators head coach Guy Boucher saw it differently, calling it "one of the most dangerous hits you can make in hockey."

Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault, sided closer to his defenceman, and called the play "an unfortunate hockey accident."

“When I look at the replay, it was sort of an accident,” Vigneault said. “Both guys are coming and both are making contact. Seemed to me that Smitty’s helmet might’ve hit part of his head and that’s why he probably lost balance.’’

Smith was in the Rangers lineup for just the second time this month on Sunday. He logged 14:03 of ice time against the Senators before his ejection.