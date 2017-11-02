The Tampa Bay Lightning remain on top of this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings.

Teams moving up this week include the New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins.

Moving down this week are the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured here.)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (10-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 4.08 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +10.56 NET PK/60: -5.74

The Lightning have won five of six games, and haven’t lost with Andrei Vasilevskiy starting in net since the second game of the season.

Key Injuries: None.

ST. LOUIS BLUES (10-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.31 GA: 2.23 SA CF%: 51.2

NET PP/60: +5.22 NET PK/60: -7.89

The Blues are 6-0-1 in their past seven games and that overtime loss was at Vegas, in a game in which they outshot the Golden Knights 49-22.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), D Jay Bouwmeester (ankle).

LOS ANGELES KINGS (9-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.25 GA: 1.92 SA CF%: 51.0

NET PP/60: +4.92 NET PK/60: -0.81

Finishing up a six-game road trip, the Kings are generating dominant results, thanks to Jonathan Quick (.942 SV%) playing out of his mind, but also because they are scoring this year in a way that they didn’t last season.

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (knee), C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (8-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 54.2

NET PP/60: +1.95 NET PK/60: -5.96

Columbus’ power play is struggling, and while they have won three of four, they also have one regulation win in the past six games.

Key Injuries: RW Cam Atkinson (lower body).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.85 GA: 3.38 SA CF%: 52.2

NET PP/60: +8.36 NET PK/60: -5.49

Snapped a three-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win at Anaheim, and the sudden losing has allowed for more criticism, with G Frederik Andersen, C Tyler Bozak and D Roman Polak among the prime targets.

Key Injuries: None.

Islanders captain John Tavares is on a tear, with nine goals in the past five games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-4-1)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 3.67 GA: 3.08 SA CF%: 50.0

NET PP/60: +0.80 NET PK/60: -6.18

The Islanders have won five of six, and John Tavares is playing like a superstar, with 11 goals in 12 games.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (7-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.42 SA CF%: 53.5

NET PP/60: +6.49 NET PK/60: -3.75

The Sharks have won three in a row, but don’t feel like they’re operating at the peak of their powers, at least in part because D Brent Burns has no goals on 54 shots!

Key Injuries: D Paul Martin (ankle).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.79 GA: 3.71 SA CF%: 48.9

NET PP/60: +11.38 NET PK/60: -6.52

It’s a tad troubling that the defending champs have had three losses by six or more goals already. They need a backup goaltender, but also need to control play more than they have thus far.

Key Injuries: D Justin Schultz (concussion).

DALLAS STARS (7-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +11.46 NET PK/60: -3.06

The Stars have possibly underachieved a bit, especially with C Jason Spezza stuffed into a depth role, still looking for his first goal and playing less than 13 minutes per game.

Key Injuries: D Stephen Johns (concussion), C Martin Hanzal (lower body).

Connor Hellebuyck has been a difference maker for the Jets.

WINNIPEG JETS (6-3-2)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.91 SA CF%: 46.2

NET PP/60: +4.81 NET PK/60: -4.42

The Jets are 3-0-2 in the past five games, and those two overtime losses were at Pittsburgh and Columbus. The Jets’ possession numbers stink, but they’ve been getting bailed out by G Connor Hellebuyck.

Key Injuries: LW Mathieu Perreault (lower body), C Adam Lowry (upper body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.64 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 46.4

NET PP/60: +9.44 NET PK/60: -4.60

The Devils have won six of the past seven, and while they seem like they are punching out of their weight class, given how consistently they are outshot, they are much more promising than could have been expected.

Key Injuries: RW Kyle Palmieri (foot), C Travis Zajac (pectoral).

OTTAWA SENATORS (5-2-5)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.58 GA: 3.08 SA CF%: 45.9

NET PP/60: +7.24 NET PK/60: -2.22

28-year-old Chris DiDomenico has been a productive addition to the lineup, with five points in five games, including three on the power play.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Bobby Ryan (finger).

MINNESOTA WILD (4-4-2)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 3.10 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +6.96NET PK/60: -5.66

The Wild need their stars to play like stars, but the lineup has received a nice jolt from rookie winger Luke Kunin, who has four points in seven games and adds some bite to the lineup.

Key Injuries: LW Zach Parise (back), RW Charlie Coyle (fibula).

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-3)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 3.00 GA: 3.20 SA CF%: 50.5

NET PP/60: +10.73 NET PK/60: -2.68

The Bruins have two wins in the past five games, but they also have points in each of the past five games and, oh hey, Patrice Bergeron has six points in those five games, his first games that he’s played this season.

Key Injuries: C David Krejci (upper body), C Ryan Spooner (groin), RW David Backes (diverticulitis), .

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-4-2)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.58 GA: 2.33 SA CF%: 51.4

NET PP/60: +4.09 NET PK/60: -5.23

The Canucks had gone 4-0-1 in five games before Wednesday’s loss to New Jersey and their rise has been surprising, not least of all because the Sedins are playing 14 minutes per game and have ceded the scoring lead to the likes of Brock Boeser, Derek Dorsett (!!!) and Sven Baertschi.

Key Injuries: D Alexander Edler (lower body), LW Loui Eriksson (knee), D Troy Stecher (leg).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (4-4-2)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 54.7

NET PP/60: +6.11 NET PK/60: -5.09

The Hurricanes do have one win in the past five games, though it was not an easy part of the schedule (Dallas, Tampa Bay, Toronto, St. Louis, Anaheim). Still need G Scott Darling to perform like a legit No. 1 goaltender.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip).

The Flames are giving Mike Smith a heavy workload early in the season.

CALGARY FLAMES (6-6-0)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.25 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 50.7

NET PP/60: +4.08 NET PK/60: -8.33

The Flames haven’t had enough support scoring, but they’ve also been leaning hard on 35-year-old G Mike Smith, who has started 11 of 12 games. He’s played well, but that’s asking a lot.

Key Injuries: RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (6-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.15 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +7.04 NET PK/60: -7.32

The Flyers have one win in the past five games, but it’s about to get especially difficult now, with three regulars on the blueline injured.

Key Injuries: D Andrew MacDonald (lower body), D Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), D Radko Gudas (upper body), C Nolan Patrick (upper body).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (6-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.15 GA: 2.62 SA CF%: 49.3

NET PP/60: +4.32 NET PK/60: -5.52

The Blackhawks’ core may simply be getting old. They’re not a good possession team, continuing a downward trend, and are getting bailed out by Corey Crawford, who has been playing great.

Key Injuries: None.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (4-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 3.64 GA: 3.91 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +5.35 NET PK/60: -9.19

The Panthers don’t appear to be good, but they’re certainly not the grind-it-out Panthers either – they have four players (Evgeni Dadonov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck) averaging at least point per game.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (hand).

EDMONTON OILERS (3-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.18 GA: 3.27 SA CF%: 54.9

NET PP/60: +3.75 NET PK/60: -12.32

Maybe 11 games is too soon to start worrying about the Oilers, but nine of their next 13 games are on the road, so it’s not going to get any easier to turn this around.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (knee).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (6-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.92 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 46.4

NET PP/60: +2.90 NET PK/60: -3.24

The Ducks are grinding out some results, 4-2 in the last six, but they have a long list of injuries to key players.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kesler (hip), RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre), D Cam Fowler (lower body), D Kevin Bieksa (hand), C Ryan Getzlaf (face).

DETROIT RED WINGS (6-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 49.6

NET PP/60: +2.84 NET PK/60: -3.58

The Red Wings are stumbling along, but have managed to come up with a .500 record and Dylan Larkin, who has 12 points in 13 games, is rebounding from a down year.

Key Injuries: D Danny DeKeyser (lower body).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (5-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.92 GA: 3.42 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +4.37 NET PK/60: -8.01

The Capitals look to be a long way from last year’s Presidents’ Trophy winners. The top guys are playing well enough, but the drop off is steep.

Key Injuries: D Matt Niskanen (upper body), LW Andre Burakovsky (upper body).

Ryan Johansen is still seeking his first goal of the season.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (5-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.33 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +6.12 NET PK/60: -6.64

The Predators have lost four of five, and with Pekka Rinne playing well, their struggles tend to fall on the offence, where too many of their expected scorers aren’t scoring; start with Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala, who have yet to score this season.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Ellis (knee), C Nick Bonino (lower body).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.73 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +5.80 NET PK/60: -6.03

Obviously, the Golden Knights’ record warrants a much better ranking, but the big concern here is that they are a mediocre possession team that is suddenly down to its fourth-string goaltender. In the short-term, at least, that could be a bad situation.

Key Injuries: G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), LW Erik Haula (lower body), G Malcolm Subban (lower body), G Oscar Dansk (lower body).

MONTREAL CANADIENS (4-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.50 GA: 3.75 SA CF%: 52.4

NET PP/60: +4.86 NET PK/60: -6.27

After struggling to score early in the year, the Habs have scored 18 goals in the past four games, winning three of the past four.

Key Injuries: D David Schlemko (hand), RW Ales Hemsky (concussion).

NEW YORK RANGERS (4-7-2)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 3.08 GA: 3.54 SA CF%: 48.4

NET PP/60: +7.65 NET PK/60: -7.47

It’s a new era for the Blueshirts, one in which they give up more goals than they have in years, but their leading goal-scorers are Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich, which is either a promising sign for the future, or a depressing sign of other core forwards on the team.

Key Injuries: None.

COLORADO AVALANCHE (6-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 3.09 GA: 3.09 SA CF%: 48.1

NET PP/60: +5.24 NET PK/60: -5.98

The Avalanche aren’t a deep enough team to deal with the injuries that are starting to take hold on their forward group.

Key Injuries: C Tyson Jost (lower body), RW J.T. Compher (thumb), LW Colin Wilson (hip), LW Alexander Kerfoot (upper body).

BUFFALO SABRES (3-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.42 GA: 3.58 SA CF%: 46.9

NET PP/60: -0.83 NET PK/60: -4.35

The Sabres have one regulation win in the past six games; it’s tough to gain ground in the rankings at that rate.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (lower body), D Nathan Beaulieu (upper body).

ARIZONA COYOTES (1-11-1)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.46 GA: 4.31 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +5.09 NET PK/60: -13.84

One of the big problems for the Coyotes early in the season has been goaltending, so it’s a positive sign that Antti Raanta is returning from injury, but that’s a pretty faint silver lining at this point.

Key Injuries: D Jakob Chychrun (knee).

