The Tampa Bay Lightning remain on top of this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues.

Teams moving up this week include the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

Heading in the other direction are the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured, with others, here.)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (12-2-2)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.94 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 52.5

NET PP/60: +10.17 NET PK/60: -4.29

It’s hard for the challengers to knock off the Lightning when they have lost a single game in regulation over the past 14 games. They might have the best line in hockey, that everyone knows about, and are getting significant contributions from another line (Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde) that you might not.

Key Injuries: None.

LOS ANGELES KINGS (11-2-2)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.40 GA: 2.27 SA CF%: 50.8

NET PP/60: +6.34 NET PK/60: -1.23

33-year-old Dustin Brown is having quite the career resurrection, putting up 15 points in 15 games, after four straight seasons finishing with less than 40 points.

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (knee), C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

ST. LOUIS BLUES (12-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.25 GA: 2.31 SA CF%: 53.4

NET PP/60: +5.53 NET PK/60: -6.52

The Blues have been surprisingly strong early in the season, with LW Jaden Schwartz leading the way with 21 points in 16 games, and newcomer Brayden Schenn making an immediate impact with 18 poitns in 16 gmes.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), D Jay Bouwmeester (ankle).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.60 GA: 3.13 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +3.51 NET PK/60: -4.79

While John Tavares’ line is wreaking havoc, the Islanders are getting pretty interesting because rookie C Mathew Barzal has hit his stride, putting up 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 10 games.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (8-6-0)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.57 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 53.9

NET PP/60: +5.83 NET PK/60: -4.05

Third-year winger Joonas Donskoi is the latest to get a shot on the top line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski, and he has five goals in 14 games this season, after scoring six in 61 games last year.

Key Injuries: D Paul Martin (ankle).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (9-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.19 GA: 2.81 SA CF%: 54.2

NET PP/60: +2.14 NET PK/60: -7.75

The Blue Jackets have one regulation win in the past seven games, but they are getting Cam Atkinson back from injury and the offence could use the jolt.

Key Injuries: LW Matt Calvert (upper body).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (8-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.73 SA CF%: 51.6

NET PP/60: +5.59 NET PK/60: -6.64

The Predators have won three in a row, all on the road, but the big reason for the dramatic move up this week is that they added C Kyle Turris, at little cost to the current roster.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Ellis (knee), C Nick Bonino (lower body).

How will the Leafs fare without Auston Matthews ?

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-7-0)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.76 GA: 3.53 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +7.67 NET PK/60: -7.28

The Leafs have emerged from their recent slump with a couple of wins, if not the most impressive performances, but they’re also going without star centre Auston Matthews these days, so let’s see how that fun little experiment plays out.

Key Injuries: C Auston Matthews (upper body).

OTTAWA SENATORS (6-3-5)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 3.57 GA: 3.07 SA CF%: 47.5

NET PP/60: +7.28 NET PK/60: -4.61

The Sens have lost three of four, but they did acquire Matt Duchene. They paid a significant price, and Duchene may not be dramatically better than the departing Kyle Turris, but that does make Ottawa an intriguing team.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Bobby Ryan (finger).

WINNIPEG JETS (8-3-3)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.29 GA: 2.86 SA CF%: 47.5

NET PP/60: +8.72 NET PK/60: -6.71

It’s good to be Kyle Connor. Apparently not good enough to make the Jets at the start of the season, but when he was called up from the AHL, he got to play on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, putting up seven points in nine games.

Key Injuries: LW Mathieu Perreault (lower body).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (9-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.65 GA: 3.47 SA CF%: 49.5

NET PP/60: +10.32 NET PK/60: -6.33

It’s been an uncharacteristically dry spell lately for C Sidney Crosby, who has no goals and three assists in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: D Justin Schultz (concussion).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (8-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.80 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 50.2

NET PP/60: +4.98 NET PK/60: -5.91

The Canucks’ leading scorer is rookie RW Brock Boeser, who has 14 points in 12 games. Oh, yes, he has played only 12 games because he was a healthy scratch at the start of the season.

Key Injuries: D Chris Tanev (upper body), LW Loui Eriksson (knee), D Troy Stecher (leg).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-4-1)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.43 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 46.1

NET PP/60: +7.43 NET PK/60: -5.11

The Devils are winless in the past three games, and with the league’s worst possession stats, they’re running the risk of falling off quickly from their strong start.

Key Injuries: RW Kyle Palmieri (foot), C Travis Zajac (pectoral), LW Marcus Johansson (concussion).

Corey Crawford has been excellent in net for the Blackhawks.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (7-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.87 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +4.39 NET PK/60: -4.95

While the Blackhawks have been leaning heavily on G Corey Crawford, they are starting to generate shots, with at least 35 shots on goal in five straight games.

Key Injuries: D Gustav Forsling (upper body).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (8-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.88 GA: 3.19 SA CF%: 48.0

NET PP/60: +3.76 NET PK/60: -7.81

Backup G Philipp Grubauer is still looking for his first win, and he’s not happy about it, but starter Braden Holtby has won four in a row and is starting to put up more typical numbers.

Key Injuries: D Matt Niskanen (upper body), LW Andre Burakovsky (upper body).

BOSTON BRUINS (6-5-3)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.93 GA: 3.07 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +7.53 NET PK/60: -2.26

The Bruins are trying to battle through a significant run of injuries, but have the good fortune of being able to lean on RW David Pastrnak and C Patrice Bergeron to help keep them competitive.

Key Injuries: C David Krejci (upper body), C Ryan Spooner (groin), RW David Backes (diverticulitis), LW Brad Marchand (upper body).

DETROIT RED WINGS (8-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.69 SA CF%: 49.8

NET PP/60: +3.51 NET PK/60: -3.98

Expectations may still be modest for the Red Wings, but they have won four of five and have nine of the next 11 games at home.

Key Injuries: D Danny DeKeyser (lower body).

DALLAS STARS (8-7-0)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.80 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +12.32 NET PK/60: -4.37

The Stars could sure use some offence from C Jason Spezza, who has yet to score a goal in 15 games but, by the same token, he could probably use to play more than 13 minutes per game.

Key Injuries: RW Brett Ritchie (upper body).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (5-5-3)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.62 GA: 2.77 SA CF%: 56.2

NET PP/60: +4.61 NET PK/60: -6.78

Similarly, the Hurricanes are waiting on sophomore winger Sebastian Aho to find the net, because he hasn’t scored yet despite playing 18:40 per game.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip).

Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich have been part of the Rangers' resurgence.

NEW YORK RANGERS (8-7-2)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 3.29 GA: 3.29 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +8.32 NET PK/60: -6.25

Remember when the Rangers were lost and head coach Alain Vigneault was on his way out? After five straight wins, all feels a whole lot better on Broadway.

Key Injuries: None.

CALGARY FLAMES (8-7-0)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.40 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 51.5

NET PP/60: +4.68 NET PK/60: -8.14

The Flames have one regulation win in the past nine games, and they need some contributions from the bottom half of the depth chart.

Key Injuries: D Travis Hamonic.

COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-6-0)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 3.36 GA: 3.36 SA CF%: 46.7

NET PP/60: +6.37 NET PK/60: -6.28

The Avalanche have won three of four, but they made a potentially franchise-altering trade, sending Matt Duchene to Ottawa and picking up six assets from the Senators and Predators in return.

Key Injuries: C Tyson Jost (lower body), RW J.T. Compher (thumb), LW Colin Wilson (hip), RW Blake Comeau (upper body).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 3.13 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 49.2

NET PP/60: +5.80 NET PK/60: 8.25

The Flyers have won two of their past seven games, but they’re also dealing with a bunch of injuries on the blueline, and that puts a strain on the roster, at least in the short-term.

Key Injuries: D Andrew MacDonald (lower body), D Radko Gudas (upper body), D Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), C Nolan Patrick (upper body).

Charlie Lindgren has a .955 save percentage in five NHL starts.

MONTREAL CANADIENS (7-8-1)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.69 GA: 3.56 SA CF%: 52.2

NET PP/60: +5.65 NET PK/60: -7.55

The Habs have won five of six, the last two coming with rookie G Charlie Lindgren between the pipes, and while that’s encouraging, the long-term hopes for the team still rest on the good health and performance of starter Carey Price.

Key Injuries: D David Schlemko (hand), RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), G Carey Price (lower body).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (6-6-3)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.80 GA: 3.07 SA CF%: 47.2

NET PP/60: +2.96 NET PK/60: -3.63

The Ducks have on regulation win in the past seven games, but can’t get healthy, and losing star C Ryan Getzlaf for a couple of months could throw a real wrench into this season’s plans.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kesler (hip), RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre), D Cam Fowler (lower body), C Ryan Getzlaf (face).

MINNESOTA WILD (5-7-2)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 3.00 GA: 3.07 SA CF%: 47.9

NET PP/60: +6.74 NET PK/60: -4.34

The Wild have dropped three straight and they aren’t getting enough production from two of their best players last season – Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter – who have missed time with injuries and combined for three goals.

Key Injuries: LW Zach Parise (back), RW Charlie Coyle (fibula).

FLORIDA PANTHERS (4-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 3.43 GA: 4.14 SA CF%: 47.8

NET PP/60: +5.55 NET PK/60: -8.42

After doing their level-best to undo anything done by the previous regime, the Panthers are stumbling their way through this season, winless in five and five of the next six games will be on the road.

Key Injuries: None.

EDMONTON OILERS (5-8-1)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.29 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 53.8

NET PP/60: +4.18 NET PK/60: -11.82

The Oilers sent first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto back to junior, and with Jesse Puljujarvi in the AHL (and Jordan Eberle on the Islanders) the holes on right wing keep looking bigger and only get filled adequately when Edmonton moves Leon Draisaitl up to play the wing with Connor McDavid.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (knee).

BUFFALO SABRES (3-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.53 GA: 3.53 SA CF%: 46.8

NET PP/60: -0.65 NET PK/60: -4.04

The Sabres are 5-4-1 in the past 10 games, but also have a defence corps depleted by injuries, so they have some tough sledding in the short term.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (lower body), D Nathan Beaulieu (upper body), D Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 3.47 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 49.1

NET PP/60: +6.86 NET PK/60: -5.49

The Golden Knights have lost five of six, but the biggest challenge they are facing right now is that they are still going with fourth-string G Maxim Lagace, who has a .866 save percentage in six games.

Key Injuries: G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), G Malcolm Subban (lower body), G Oscar Dansk (lower body).

ARIZONA COYOTES (2-13-2)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.41 GA: 4.00 SA CF%: 47.3

NET PP/60: +3.56 NET PK/60: -9.79

17 games into the season, the Coyotes are still seeking their first regulation win, and five of their next six games are on the road.

Key Injuries: D Jakob Chychrun (knee).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca