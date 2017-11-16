The Tampa Bay Lightning are tough to knock from top spot. They remain at No. 1 in this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

Among the teams moving up this week are the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

Heading down the list are the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc. and are used for the model being measured, with others, here.)

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (14-2-2)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.89 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 53.1

NET PP/60: +10.24 NET PK/60: -4.02

The Lightning have one regulation loss in the past 16 games, and it was a game in which they allowed just 21 shots at Anaheim; a truly dominant team that is effectively the proverbial rabbit that the rest of the dogs in the league are chasing.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (10-6-0)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.55 SA CF%: 53.0

NET PP/60: +5.21 NET PK/60: -2.96

The Sharks are surging, with six wins in the past seven games, and they’re doing it with defence, because Logan Couture is the only skater with more than 10 points in 16 games.

Key Injuries: D Paul Martin (ankle).

ST. LOUIS BLUES (13-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.16 GA: 2.68 SA CF%: 52.8

NET PP/60: +5.45 NET PK/60: -6.99

The Blues have dropped back-to-back games, allowing 12 goals, but they need more help for their top scorers – there are too many third and fourth-line spots being held by players that aren’t contributing offensively.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), D Jay Bouwmeester (ankle).

LOS ANGELES KINGS (11-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.11 GA: 2.44 SA CF%: 50.3

NET PP/60: +6.31 NET PK/60: -2.64

The Kings have one regulation win in the past eight games, and trading Mike Cammalleri for Jussi Jokinen, while it may improve forward depth, it’s not likely to be a difference-making deal.

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (knee), C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (10-5-2)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.94 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 51.3

NET PP/60: +6.08 NET PK/60: -6.50

The Predators have won five straight and, having acquired Kyle Turris and getting Nick Bonino back from injury, are as strong as they’ve been down the middle in a long time; maybe ever.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Ellis (knee), LW Scott Hartnell (lower body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-4-2)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 3.47 GA: 3.12 SA CF%: 45.9

NET PP/60: +8.04 NET PK/60: -5.51

The Devils have one regulation loss in the past five games, and are getting healthier, with centre Travis Zajac on the verge of making his season debut. Rookie C Nico Hischier is hitting his stride, too, with 14 points in 17 games.

Key Injuries: C Travis Zajac (pectoral), LW Marcus Johansson (concussion).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (11-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.89 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 53.3

NET PP/60: +1.92 NET PK/60: -7.13

While the Blue Jackets have won back-to-back games, they have gone six straight without a regulation win. The power play is struggling, so it’s a good thing that RW Josh Anderson has been able to lead the way with seven even-strength goals.

Key Injuries: LW Matt Calvert (upper body), C Alexander Wennberg (lower body).

Jets C Mark Scheifele is shooting a lofty 28.6% on his way to 10 goals in 17 games.

WINNIPEG JETS (10-4-3)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.29 GA: 2.76 SA CF%: 47.6

NET PP/60: +7.66 NET PK/60: -5.79

With one regulation loss in the past 11 games, the Jets are stockpiling points, and that matters, but if they are going to keep this pace, they have to start closing the shot gap. Otherwise they are asking too much of their goaltenders, and that’s not a great plan for long-term success.

Key Injuries: LW Mathieu Perreault (lower body).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.47 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 50.7

NET PP/60: +2.57 NET PK/60: -4.82

The Islanders have been off since Saturday, when they had a nice road win at St. Louis, one night after a dog of a performance in Dallas, getting shut out while managing 14 shots on goal.

Key Injuries: None.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (12-7-0)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.74 GA: 3.32 SA CF%: 50.7

NET PP/60: +7.89 NET PK/60: -6.85

The Leafs have won four straight, the last three of which have been without franchise centre Auston Matthews. The good news is that Mitch Marner, who was off to a slow start, has picked up offensively, recording seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past five games.

Key Injuries: C Auston Matthews (upper body).

OTTAWA SENATORS (8-3-5)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.63 GA: 3.06 SA CF%: 48.9

NET PP/60: +6.91 NET PK/60: -5.65

Two wins in Sweden against Colorado are positive enough, but the more encouraging sign for the Senators is that they allowed a total of 37 shots on goal in those two wins.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), LW Zack Smith (thumb).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (10-7-3)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.75 GA: 3.55 SA CF%: 50.1

NET PP/60: +9.12 NET PK/60: -7.85

The Penguins have been stumbling along, with one regulation win in the past six games, but they have managed to escape with some points, with seven of 20 games going to overtime or shootout.

Key Injuries: None.

Charlie Lindgren has been a season-saver for the Habs.

MONTREAL CANADIENS (8-9-2)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.42 GA: 3.32 SA CF%: 51.8

NET PP/60: +5.08 NET PK/60: -7.01

Injuries are certainly an issue, but the Habs have one regulation loss in the past six games, thanks to terrific play from rookie G Charlie Lindgren, who has a .957 save percentage in five starts since getting called up from the AHL.

Key Injuries: D David Schlemko (hand), RW Ales Hemsky (concussion), G Carey Price (lower body), G Al Montoya (concussion), RW Artturi Lehkonen (lower body).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (9-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.11 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 51.4

NET PP/60: +5.30 NET PK/60: -5.09

Consistency has not been easy for the Blackhawks, who have won back-to-back games once since the first two games of the season. A positive sign is that they have improving production from Artem Anisimov, who leads the team with nine goals, and rookie RW Alex DeBrincat, who has eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past eight games.

Key Injuries: None.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (9-7-2)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +4.09 NET PK/60: -6.88

The goaltending splits are a little unusual in Vancouver, with starter Jacob Markstrom starting 13 games and posting a .913 save percentage, while backup Anders Nilsson has only started five games, but has a .942 save percentage.

Key Injuries: D Chris Tanev (upper body), D Troy Stecher (leg).

DETROIT RED WINGS (9-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.89 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 49.1

NET PP/60: +6.71 NET PK/60: -3.48

The Wings have one regulation loss in the past five games, and the more promising sign is that they are being led by young forwards Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, who have 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Key Injuries: D Danny DeKeyser (lower body).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (8-7-3)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +4.67 NET PK/60: -3.63

Battling through a brutal run of injuries, the Ducks have one regulation loss in the past five games and it was a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay, so Anaheim isn’t prepared to roll over just yet.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kesler (hip), RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre), D Cam Fowler (lower body), C Ryan Getzlaf (face), RW Ondrej Kase (concussion).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (7-5-4)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.81 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 56.0

NET PP/60: +4.58 NET PK/60: -6.99

With no regulation losses in the past five games, the Hurricanes are starting to get results from being a strong possession team. Getting second-year winger Sebastian Aho on the board with his first goal of the year is encouraging, too.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip).

CALGARY FLAMES (10-8-0)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.83 GA: 3.22 SA CF%: 51.9

NET PP/60: +4.59 NET PK/60: -10.60

The Flames had won five of six before getting drilled in Detroit Wednesday. The challenge for them is finding out whether they have a capable option in goal while Mike Smith is injured.

Key Injuries: G Mike Smith (upper body).

Jason Zucker has been on a tear for the Wild.

MINNESOTA WILD (8-7-2)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.88 GA: 2.53 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +5.64 NET PK/60: -3.03

The Wild have won three straight and it’s been a two-man game. G Devan Dubnyk has three straight shutouts and LW Jason Zucker has scored seven of the team’s last nine goals.

Key Injuries: LW Zach Parise (back), RW Charlie Coyle (fibula).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (10-8-1)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.84 GA: 3.11 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +4.97 NET PK/60: -7.47

The Capitals have one regulation win in the past five games, but the most encouraging sign is that top defenceman Matt Niskanen is back from injury. They’ve been overwhelmed on the blueline, so Niskanen’s presence is a big deal.

Key Injuries: LW Andre Burakovsky (upper body).

BOSTON BRUINS (6-7-4)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.71 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 52.2

NET PP/60: +6.70 NET PK/60: -3.24

Winless in four, the Bruins are getting overwhelmed by injuries to the forward ranks, and they’re still on the road for three more games.

Key Injuries: C David Krejci (upper body), C Ryan Spooner (groin), RW David Backes (diverticulitis), LW Brad Marchand (upper body), RW Anders Bjork.

NEW YORK RANGERS (9-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 3.32 GA: 3.37 SA CF%: 48.0

NET PP/60: +8.57 NET PK/60: -6.72

The Rangers had a six-game winning streak halted in Chicago Wednesday and while their balanced attack is working, G Henrik Lundqvist is sitting with a .904 save percentage, and that’s a concern.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS STARS (9-8-1)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 52.2

NET PP/60: +11.75 NET PK/60: -4.64

The Stars have tended to be one step forward, one step back for much of the season. New head coach Ken Hitchcock has cut the ice time of several veterans, including Jason Spezza, Martin Hanzal and Antoine Roussel and the early returns don’t look great.

Key Injuries: D Marc Methot (lower body).

EDMONTON OILERS (7-9-2)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.94 SA CF%: 54.4

NET PP/60: +6.61 NET PK/60: -9.49

It hasn’t been entirely smooth, but the Oilers have one regulation loss in the past five games, and that’s a positive turn up after a slow start. They’ve added Mike Cammalleri from Los Angeles, hoping that the veteran winger can add some finishing skill to the attack.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (knee).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (8-8-2)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.78 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 49.7

NET PP/60: +4.96 NET PK/60: -6.90

The Flyers have talent, but have lost four of six, with three of those losses coming by shutout.

Key Injuries: D Andrew MacDonald (lower body), C Nolan Patrick (upper body).

COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-7-1)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 3.31 GA: 3.44 SA CF%: 45.7

NET PP/60: +6.97 NET PK/60: -6.05

The Avs have gone four straight without a regulation win, but they are getting healthy and played new D Samuel Girard more than 22 minutes per game in his first two games after coming over from Nashville.

Key Injuries: D Patrick Nemeth.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (6-9-2)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 3.29 GA: 3.76 SA CF%: 48.5

NET PP/60: +5.86 NET PK/60: -8.75

The Panthers have one regulation win in the past eight games, and have allowed at least 38 shots in six of those eight games.

Key Injuries: C Jared McCann (lower body).

BUFFALO SABRES (5-9-4)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.44 GA: 3.56 SA CF%: 46.0

NET PP/60: +1.73 NET PK/60: -4.68

One regulation win in the past five games makes it tough for the Sabres to make significant gains, even if they are tending to play a more competitive brand of hockey.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (lower body), D Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 3.47 GA: 3.12 SA CF%: 48.6

NET PP/60: +6.12 NET PK/60: -6.69

It’s tough for Vegas to tread water when they are forced to run their fourth-string goaltender out night after night, and Maxim Lagace has a .860 save percentage in eight starts, which just isn’t good enough for the NHL.

Key Injuries: G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), G Malcolm Subban (lower body), G Oscar Dansk (lower body).

ARIZONA COYOTES (2-15-3)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.25 GA: 3.90 SA CF%: 47.3

NET PP/60: +3.40 NET PK/60: -8.99

The Coyotes had hopes to be a competitive team this season, as offseason trades for Derek Stepan, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Jason Demers, and Antti Raanta figured to make them immediately better, but after 20 games they still don’t have a regulation win.

Key Injuries: D Jakob Chychrun (knee), D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca