The Tampa Bay Lightning have pulled ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs to take top spot in this week’s edition of Snapshot.

The Lightning have one regulation loss this season, the second night of a back-to-back against Florida to start the season.

Among teams moving up this week, the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and New York Islanders.

On the other hand, the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers are heading down in the rankings.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (8-1-1)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 4.10 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 49.7

NET PP/60: +12.12 NET PK/60: -5.06

Running roughshod over Pittsburgh and Carolina makes a statement, but the real noteworthy turn from the Lightning is that G Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .970 save percentage in his past five starts.

Key Injuries: None.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (7-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 4.44 GA: 3.33 SA CF%: 53.7

NET PP/60: +10.19 NET PK/60: -5.03

Losing to Ottawa on Saturday should have a grounding effect on a team that was getting lots of early hype, but the Maple Leafs still have crazy goal (and expected goal) numbers through the first nine games.

Key Injuries: None.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (6-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.44 SA CF%: 55.6

NET PP/60: +2.91 NET PK/60: -6.19

The Blue Jackets are really starting to take control of the shots, averaging more than 39 shots per game over the past six. Winning the shot battle with a top-tier goaltender is a good way to go.

Key Injuries: None.

ST. LOUIS BLUES (7-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.30 GA: 2.60 SA CF%: 49.6

NET PP/60: +6.01 NET PK/60: -8.22

The Blues had been known, especially under Ken Hitchcock, for grinding out their wins, but this current Blues squad has four players scoring at least a point per game, five if we include Alexander Steen, who has four points in four games.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), D Jay Bouwmeester (ankle).

LOS ANGELES KINGS (7-1-1)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.44 GA: 2.11 SA CF%: 52.1

NET PP/60: +4.58 NET PK/60: -1.02

The Kings suffered their first regulation loss at Toronto, and while their depth performers need to improve, rookie Adrian Kempe is emerging as a much-needed contributor up front.

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (knee), C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (6-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 3.20 GA: 4.00 SA CF%: 47.8

NET PP/60: +11.48 NET PK/60: -7.20

It’s hard to place too much value on Saturday’s 7-1 beat-down at Tampa Bay, because Antti Niemi was starting in net and that won’t be happening again. Of course, his poor start was entirely predictable, so that’s a mark against the Penguins for deciding to bring him during the summer.

Key Injuries: D Justin Schultz (concussion).

The Golden Knights are an amazing story.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-1-0)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 3.38 GA: 2.38 SA CF%: 47.6

NET PP/60: +5.00 NET PK/60: -4.65

Leave it to a team in Vegas to buck the odds. It’s one thing to win seven of the franchise’s first eight games, even if their possession numbers are below average, but that they have kept winning while they are down to their third-string goaltender, Oscar Dansk, is incredible.

Key Injuries: G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), LW Erik Haula (lower body), G Malcolm Subban (lower body).

OTTAWA SENATORS (4-1-4)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.44 GA: 2.33 SA CF%: 45.4

NET PP/60: +7.11 NET PK/60: -1.52

The Senators have one regulation loss on the season, but Saturday’s win over Toronto was also their only win in the past four games. The takeaway, obviously, is that they were better before Erik Karlsson returned to the lineup. (No, it’s not really the takeaway.)

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), RW Bobby Ryan (finger), LW Zack Smith (upper body).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (5-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +7.45 NET PK/60: -6.78

The Flyers have lost Andrew MacDonald, who ranks third among Philadelphia defencemen in ice time, to injury, but if that means more opportunity for a rookie like Travis Sanheim, and a chance for Ivan Provorov to play with Radko Gudas, that could be a net positive.

Key Injuries: D Andrew MacDonald (lower body).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (6-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.75 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 48.2

NET PP/60: +7.69 NET PK/60: -6.02

One of the early surprises, the Devils have a six-way tie for the team lead in goals with three. None of the six are Nico Hischier or Taylor Hall.

Key Injuries: C Travis Zajac (pectoral).

DALLAS STARS (5-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.89 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 55.5

NET PP/60: +8.79 NET PK/60: -2.95

The surprising part of Ben Bishop getting frustrated with Ken Hitchcock so early in the season is that it happened after the Stars had won four in a row going into the Colorado game in which Bishop was pulled.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 3.11 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 49.5

NET PP/60: -1.15 NET PK/60: -5.22

The Isles have won three in a row, and John Tavares is producing like a star again, so they’ve moved up in the standings (and rankings) even while Jordan Eberle is still seeking his first goal and Josh Ho-Sang is going back to Bridgeport.

Key Injuries: None.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (4-3-2)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.56 SA CF%: 52.4

NET PP/60: +7.62 NET PK/60: -5.78

In Nashville’s one regulation loss in the past seven games, they allowed just 15 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Rangers.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Ellis (knee), C Nick Bonino (lower body).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (5-3-2)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.40 GA: 2.60 SA CF%: 48.3

NET PP/60: +5.08 NET PK/60: -5.64

While goaltending has helped the Blackhawks early, they are a team with subpar possession numbers and one regulation win in the past six games.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (4-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.88 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 55.4

NET PP/60: +8.50 NET PK/60: -3.93

C Logan Couture has hit a scoring burst, putting up six goals in the past four games, three of which the Sharks won.

Key Injuries: D Paul Martin (ankle).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (3-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.43 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 54.4

NET PP/60: +5.88 NET PK/60: -5.38

It’s not a great early sign for the Hurricanes that Scott Darling has posted a .896 save percentage in his first six starts. It’s early, but they need goaltending to get better.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip).

Vancouver's leading scorer, Derek Dorsett .

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (5-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.44 SA CF%: 49.4

NET PP/60: +1.84 NET PK/60: -5.62

The Canucks have won three in a row, and they are getting production from surprising sources – Derek Dorsett, Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi and Michael Del Zotto are the team’s top five scorers.

Key Injuries: D Alexander Edler (lower body), LW Loui Eriksson (knee), D Troy Stecher (leg).

COLORADO AVALANCHE (5-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 3.11 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +4.50 NET PK/60: -6.76

Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov has a .929 save percentage in his first six games this year, and that stellar goaltending gives a young team a fighting chance to be competitive.

Key Injuries: C Tyson Jost (lower body), RW J.T. Compher (thumb).

WINNIPEG JETS (4-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 3.14 GA: 3.71 SA CF%: 46.3

NET PP/60: +6.41 NET PK/60: -5.06

The Jets have won four of five, and it all seems to be on Connor Hellebuyck in goal, because Steve Mason’s off to such a rough start. At the same time, getting outshot on the regular isn’t the fault of the goaltender.

Key Injuries: LW Mathieu Perreault (lower body), C Adam Lowry (upper body).

CALGARY FLAMES (5-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.40 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +4.56 NET PK/60: -7.63

The Flames have one regulation win in the past seven games, and they need to figure out how to get more production from the bottom half of their forward depth chart. *Squints at Sam Bennett’s zero points in 10 games.*

Key Injuries: RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body).

BOSTON BRUINS (3-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 3.43 GA: 3.71 SA CF%: 50.7

NET PP/60: +10.56 NET PK/60: -3.81

The Bruins can’t seem to escape the injury bug. They get Patrice Bergeron and David Backes into the lineup, but lose David Krejci, Ryan Spooner and Tuukka Rask.

Key Injuries: C David Krejci (upper body), C Ryan Spooner (groin), G Tuukka Rask (concussion).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (4-4-1)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 3.00 GA: 3.44 SA CF%: 49.6

NET PP/60: +5.17 NET PK/60: -7.36

The Capitals have one regulation win in the past seven games. Turns out that dressing half of an AHL defence corps presents some challenges at this level.

Key Injuries: D Matt Niskanen (upper body), LW Andre Burakovsky (upper body).

The refrain has begun: Connor McDavid needs help.

EDMONTON OILERS (2-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.20 GA: 3.80 SA CF%: 57.4

NET PP/60: +3.63 NET PK/60: -12.01

While Cam Talbot appears to be back on his game, the Oilers have scored four goals in the past three games, prompting calls – from a team that has traded Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle in the past two summers – for the Oilers to provide more scoring help for Connor McDavid.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (knee).

MINNESOTA WILD (2-3-2)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 3.14 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 48.1

NET PP/60: +11.64 NET PK/60: -9.57

Injuries leave the Wild fighting uphill in the early going. Getting six goals in seven games from RW Chris Stewart has been a welcome surprise.

Key Injuries: LW Zach Parise (back), RW Nino Niederreiter (ankle), RW Charlie Coyle (fibula).

ANAHEIM DUCKS (4-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +2.61 NET PK/60: -2.59

The Ducks earned back-to-back 6-2 wins, and getting D Hampus Lindholm back from injury is a major positive, but the injury list keeps getting longer.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kesler (hip), D Sami Vatanen (shoulder), RW Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre), D Cam Fowler (lower body), D Kevin Bieksa (hand).

DETROIT RED WINGS (4-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.60 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 49.2

NET PP/60: +3.50 NET PK/60: -3.01

After winning four of five to start the season, the Red Wings are now winless in five. That probably brings them to a more realistic place in the standings.

Key Injuries: D Danny DeKeyser (lower body).

MONTREAL CANADIENS (2-6-1)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 1.89 GA: 3.78 SA CF%: 52.5

NET PP/60: +4.84 NET PK/60: -5.61

Tuesday’s win over Florida was Montreal’s first regulation win of the year, and they somehow scored five goals. Truth be told, they can’t possibly keep shooting such a low percentage, so the Habs offence is due to continue improving.

Key Injuries: D David Schlemko (hand), RW Ales Hemsky (concussion).

NEW YORK RANGERS (2-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.50 GA: 3.50 SA CF%: 47.5

NET PP/60: +6.90 NET PK/60: -8.02

The Rangers did earn points in three straight games before losing to San Jose Monday, a game in which they outshot the Sharks 34-24. Maybe that counts as small bits of progress.

Key Injuries: None.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-5-0)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 3.13 GA: 3.75 SA CF%: 49.6

NET PP/60: +5.12 NET PK/60: -11.48

The Panthers have lost four of five, and while the power play has been a problem in recent seasons, the penalty kill has been the issue this year, allowing 10 goals in eight games.

Key Injuries: G Roberto Luongo (hand).

BUFFALO SABRES (3-6-2)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.45 GA: 3.64 SA CF%: 47.0

NET PP/60: -1.89 NET PK/60: -4.76

The Sabres are 3-2-1 in the past six games, and that’s progress, but they’re a tad top-heavy. Only four players have recorded more than four points in 11 games.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (lower body).

ARIZONA COYOTES (0-8-1)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 2.33 GA: 4.33 SA CF%: 47.9

NET PP/60: +5.07 NET PK/60: -11.55

The Coyotes surely thought they would be more competitive this year, but for all the flaws of this team, the goaltending has been a real problem.

Key Injuries: D Jakob Chychrun (knee), LW Brendan Perlini (upper body), G Antti Raanta (lower body).

