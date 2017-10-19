The Toronto Maple Leafs are in rare territory, taking the top spot in this week’s edition of Snapshot, ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning.

In all the years that I’ve been doing rankings for TSN, I’m not sure I’ve ever had the Maple Leafs ranked No. 1. This is obviously a ranking based on a very small sample of games, through the first couple of weeks in the season, but right now the Leafs are scoring at an outrageous pace, enough to win even if they might have some shortcomings.

Teams making moves up the rankings early in the season include the Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, and New Jersey Devils.

Heading in the wrong direction, the Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers are off to a rough start.

(Snapshot is a continuation of the analytically-based Power Rankings that I’ve been doing on TSN for many years. They are generated using statistics and individual player grades, which allows for ranking flexibility based on player availability due to injuries, suspensions, coaching decisions etc.)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (6-1-0)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 4.86 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 55.0

NET PP/60: +11.34 NET PK/60: -5.52

The Maple Leafs still have defensive holes to fill, but they’re outscoring any mistakes right now. Auston Matthews is leading the way, with six goals and 10 points in seven games, but 13 players have at least four points, so everyone is getting involved.

Key Injuries: None.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (5-1-0)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 3.50 GA: 2.17 SA CF%: 55.6

NET PP/60: 0 NET PK/60: -8.84

The Columbus power play, which started to hot last season, is still looking for its first goal this season. However, they’re controlling play at even strength and G Sergei Bobrovsky remains on top of his game.

Key Injuries: LW Boone Jenner (back).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (5-1-1)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.86 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 51.3

NET PP/60: +10.04 NET PK/60: -5.88

The Lightning are led by the phenomenal duo of Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, but second-year centre Brayden Point has put up eight points (3 G, 5 A) in seven games.

Key Injuries: None.

LOS ANGELES KINGS (5-0-1)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 3.50 GA: 1.67 SA CF%: 52.6

NET PP/60: +7.23 NET PK/60: 0

The Kings have tried to pick up the pace and it’s working, at least it is while goaltender Jonathan Quick is stopping 95% of the shots that he faces. Strong starts from Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown are promising.

Key Injuries: LW Marian Gaborik (knee), C Jeff Carter (Achilles).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (4-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 4.33 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +9.32 NET PK/60: -7.63

The Flyers shuffled up their top line, with Sean Couturier moving in between Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, and it’s been working. Shayne Gostisbehere is the top scoring defenceman with 10 points (1 g, 9 A) in six games.

Key Injuries: None.

OTTAWA SENATORS (3-1-2)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 3.17 GA: 1.83 SA CF%: 45.1

NET PP/60: +6.75 NET PK/60: -2.19

The Sens ripped through Western Canada, and were undefeated through five games, then somehow lost at home to Vancouver in Erik Karlsson’s first game of the season.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion).

Rookies Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt have made an immediate difference for the Devils.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-1-0)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 4.17 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +10.53 NET PK/60: -5.79

It’s entirely possible that the Devils aren’t really this good, but they’ve had some really surprising production thus far, including from rookies D Will Butcher (9 A) and LW Jesper Bratt (3 G, 3 A), as well as journeyman winger Brian Gibbons, who is tied for the team lead with three goals.

Key Injuries: C Travis Zajac (pectoral).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (4-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.86 GA: 2.57 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +5.39 NET PK/60: -5.23

The Blackhawks have been getting bailed out, to some degree, by G Corey Crawford, who has a .947 save percentage in six starts, and they are getting some production from second-year winger Ryan Hartman (3 G, 6 A) and rookie Alex DeBrincat (1 G, 3 A). The major concern now may be how D Connor Murphy isn’t having a particularly smooth transition to Chicago after he was acquired for Niklas Hjalmarsson in the summer.

Key Injuries: None.

CALGARY FLAMES (4-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 49.0

NET PP/60: +5.70 NET PK/60: -3.70

G Mike Smith has been very good (.929 SV%) and the Flames’ young forwards, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, have been really good. Can their old forward, Jaromir Jagr, still be productive enough to help at age 45?

Key Injuries: None.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (3-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.00 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 51.3

NET PP/60: +7.67 NET PK/60: -7.85

The Predators have battled through some early injuries on the blueline, and while 19-year-old rookie Samuel Girard looks like a nice find, it helps to be able to turn to P.K. Subban (1 G, 6 A), who is playing 26:29 per game.

Key Injuries: D Ryan Ellis (knee).

Alex Pietrangelo has stepped up offensively for the Blues.

ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-2-0)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 3.14 GA: 2.57 SA CF%: 46.2

NET PP/60: +5.41 NET PK/60: -6.60

Injuries sure made it look like a daunting start to the season for the Blues, and while their possession stats are a big troubling, their stars – Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo – have carried them early.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), D Jay Bouwmeester (ankle).

CAROLINA HURRICANES (2-1-1)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.75 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 52.3

NET PP/60: +8.67 NET PK/60: -4.45

It’s early for any rankings, but especially so for a Carolina team that has played just four games. Early indications are positive, though the jury remains out on G Scott Darling (.893 SV% in three starts), who is tasked with turning around a position that has plagued the Hurricanes in recent seasons.

Key Injuries: RW Lee Stempniak (hip), D Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (5-1-0)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 31

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 48.8

NET PP/60: +2.55 NET PK/60: -7.16

It’s been a remarkable start for the franchise, winning five of their first six games, including overtime wins against Arizona and Buffalo. They’ll miss Marc-Andre Fleury, but RW James Neal (6 G, 2 A) has been great and the Golden Knights are better with C Vadim Shipachyov and RW Alex Tuch coming up from the AHL.

Key Injuries: G Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), C Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), LW Erik Haula (lower body).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (4-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.57 GA: 4.14 SA CF%: 47.6

NET PP/60: +10.65 NET PK/60: -5.67

The Penguins still have the high-end skill and can score, but they’ve struggled in terms of possession and in defensive play.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS STARS (3-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.33 GA: 2.33 SA CF%: 57.3

NET PP/60: +9.91 NET PK/60: -4.16

While the Stars’ record isn’t anything special, their underlying numbers are pretty strong. The challenge is for this former offensive powerhouse to figure out how to incorporate their high-powered attack with the more buttoned-down approach of new head coach Ken Hitchcock.

Key Injuries: None.

COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.86 GA: 2.43 SA CF%: 50.2

NET PP/60: +4.08 NET PK/60: -7.85

The Avalanche have been a bit of an early surprise, thanks to strong goaltending and some solid play from their young players. Matt Duchene (3 G, 3 A) is off to a strong start, though that presumably just boosts his trade value.

Key Injuries: None.

Henrik Zetterberg and Anthony Mantha are major players in the Red Wings' attack.

DETROIT RED WINGS (4-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 3.14 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 50.2

NET PP/60: +4.70 NET PK/60: -4.24

The early results have been better than expected for Detroit, and they’ve been led by veterans Mike Green (1 G, 8 A) and Henrik Zetterberg (4 G, 4 A). Early production from Dylan Larkin (1 G, 7 A) and Anthony Mantha (3 G, 4 A) has helped too.

Key Injuries: None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS (2-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.60 GA: 3.20 SA CF%: 55.0

NET PP/60: +11.55 NET PK/60: -6.76

The Sharks have been mediocre to start the season, and that was after playing their first five games at home, so we’ll see how they fare after a five-game trip to the Northeast.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.50 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 50.7

NET PP/60: -4.66 NET PK/60: -3.57

The Islanders’ stars haven’t been terribly productive to start the season, so Casey Cizikas leads the team with five points (3 G, 2 A) in six games, but that’s tied to a power play that has yet to score and, even worse, has allowed three goals against.

Key Injuries: None.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 3.40 GA: 4.00 SA CF%: 55.3

NET PP/60: +4.15 NET PK/60: -7.10

Goaltending has been an issue early, but the Panthers do have some positive signs, including solid possession numbers and production from Evgeni Dadonov (1 G, 4 A), Nick Bjugstad (2 G, 3 A), Connr Brickley (1 G, 3 A) and Jared McCann (2 G, 2 A).

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (3-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.14 GA: 3.43 SA CF%: 46.9

NET PP/60: +6.56 NET PK/60: -7.40

The Capitals aren’t just top-heavy, but forward top-heavy. They are getting lots of production from Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, but the blueline is really thin, especially with Matt Niskanen injured.

Key Injuries: D Matt Niskanen (upper body).

BOSTON BRUINS (2-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.80 GA: 3.60 SA CF%: 50.9

NET PP/60: +5.97 NET PK/60: -3.64

The Bruins have been battling through injuries, and they’ve pressed rookies (Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen, Sean Kuraly) into the lineup in the hopes of treading water until Patrice Bergeron and David Backes return.

Key Injuries: C Patrice Bergeron (lower body), RW David Backes (diverticulitis), C Ryan Spooner (groin).

The Jets' power play should be better, shouldn't it?

23. WINNIPEG JETS (3-3-0)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 3.00 GA: 3.83 SA CF%: 45.3

NET PP/60: +3.51 NET PK/60: -4.68

Steve Mason’s start in Winnipeg has not gone as planned (.846 SV% in three starts), and the Jets have scored more shorthanded goals (3) than power play goals (2).

Key Injuries: LW Mathieu Perreault (lower body), C Adam Lowry (upper body).

MINNESOTA WILD (1-1-2)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.75 GA: 3.75 SA CF%: 47.1

NET PP/60: +11.27 NET PK/60: -9.17

The Wild have only played four games, but the main concern right now is that they are missing four of their top forwards due to injury.

Key Injuries: LW Zach Parise (back), RW Mikael Granlund (groin), RW Nino Niederreiter (ankle), RW Charlie Coyle (fibula).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (2-2-1)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.40 GA: 2.60 SA CF%: 48.7

NET PP/60: +1.55 NET PK/60: -3.98

The Canucks have an abysmal power play, but otherwise have probably been a little better than expected. Getting RW Brock Boeser into the lineup, after a couple of healthy scratches to start the year, has helped.

Key Injuries: D Alexander Edler (lower body), LW Loui Eriksson (knee).

EDMONTON OILERS (1-4-0)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.20 GA: 3.80 SA CF%: 57.4

NET PP/60: +3.63 NET PK/60: -12.01

It’s hard to imagine the season going much worse for the Oilers after their opening night win against Calgary, getting outscored 19-8 in four straight losses. And now they head on a road trip to Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, so it’s not like the path to turning this around gets any easier.

Key Injuries: D Andrej Sekera (knee), RW Leon Draisaitl (concussion, eye), LW Drake Caggiula.

ANAHEIM DUCKS (2-3-1)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.00 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 45.2

NET PP/60: 0 NET PK/60: -2.46

Injuries have decimated the Ducks’ lineup so it’s not altogether surprising that their first six games, including five at home, have been not so great.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kesler (hip), D Hampus Lindholm (shoulder), D Sami Vatanen (shoulder), RW Ondrej Kase (head), C Ryan Getzlaf (lower body).

MONTREAL CANADIENS (1-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 1.43 GA: 3.86 SA CF%: 52.0

NET PP/60: +2.59 NET PK/60: -5.47

The Habs can’t score and it’s impossible to win with such little offensive production. The shooting percentage will get better, but until it does, it’s a painful existence.

Key Injuries: None.

BUFFALO SABRES (1-4-2)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.57 GA: 3.86 SA CF%: 46.1

NET PP/60: -1.32 NET PK/60: -3.91

The Sabres had hopes to be better this year, and the results could get better, but they certainly haven’t started the right way. Poor possession numbers and a power play that has allowed five shorthanded goals against put them in a tough spot to start.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (lower body), LW Zemgus Girgensons (lower body).

NEW YORK RANGERS (1-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.43 GA: 3.71 SA CF%: 47.4

NET PP/60: +9.04 NET PK/60: -9.68

The Rangers have stumbled out of the gate. The goaltending hasn’t bounced back, yet, and the departure of Derek Stepan in the offseason has left a significant hole down the middle of the ice.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA COYOTES (0-5-1)

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.00 GA: 4.17 SA CF%: 47.7

NET PP/60: +6.11 NET PK/60: -8.42

The Coyotes made moves in the offseason that suggested they had hopes to be more competitive this year, but the start to this year has not gone well. There are some positive signs, most notably rookie winger Clayton Keller, but they are outweighed by the negatives.

Key Injuries: D Jakob Chychrun (knee), LW Brendan Perlini (upper body), G Antti Raanta (lower body).

