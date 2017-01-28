SAN DIEGO — Patrick Rodgers had a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect day at Torrey Pines and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rodgers is the latest from the high school class of '11 with a chance to shine. He says he picked up a little extra motivation watching one of his best friends, Justin Thomas, sweep the Hawaii swing this month.

But he not only has to get by Snedeker, a two-time winner at Torrey, but a host of others right behind him.

Snedeker's three birdie putts were inside 6 feet and he didn't get much out of the quality of his shots in a round of 70. They were at 9-under 207.