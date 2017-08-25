TSN is the home to eight matches this weekend in the English Premier League and Major League Soccer.

TSN.ca gives you a primer on what's on tap over a busy weekend of footy across the TSN Network.

--

SATURDAY (ET/PT)

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 7:30am/4:30am on TSN2 – A visit from Pep Guardiola’s side doesn’t seem like the best formula for the Cherries to get their first points of the EPL season, but that’s what Bournemouth faces on Saturday when they entertain City at Dean Court. Eddie Howe’s squad are losers of two straight to open the season, having not scored in either loss to West Brom and Watford, respectively. Desperate for goals, look for Jermain Defoe to finally get his first start of the season. Simon Francis (hamstring) looks to be a doubt for Bournemouth, while Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas remain out long term. City comes into Saturday buoyed by salvaging a draw with Everton on Monday despite being on 10 men for a majority of the match and by a favourable Champions League draw. Right-back Kyle Walker – sent off against the Toffees – is suspended, meaning that Danilo is likely to see his first start in City blue. Benjamin Mendy (thigh) is going to travel with the team and will be a game-time decision. Ilkay Gundogan (knee) won’t be available for selection. If Sergio Aguero manages to find the net, he’ll set the new record for most goals scored in the Prem by a non-European player with 124. In this fixture last season, City were 4-0 victors.

--

Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton, 10am/7am on TSN2 – It’s early days, but they’re flying high at Kirklees Stadium. It’s been two matches into the Terriers’ return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years and it’s been two wins for David Wagner’s team. Saints will present Huddersfield its first real challenge of the young season, though. Fresh off of a 3-2 win over 10-man West Ham, Southampton looks to also continue its undefeated start to the campaign. New signing Wesley Hoedt is unlikely to be available for Mauricio Pellegrino after his transfer from Lazio and Virgil van Dijk, his international teammate, remains on the sidelines. This is the first meeting in the top flight between these two teams since 1971. The last time Huddersfield entertained Saints was in 2010 when both were in League One. The Terriers were 2-0 winners. A win here for Saints would represent Southampton’s highest points tally in the Premier League after three games ever. But a Huddersfield win could signal something even more momentous. The last time that the Terriers won three straight matches to open up a top-flight season was in 1924-1925. They went on to win the league that year. After a perfect start, there’s no reason why the Terriers shouldn’t continue to dream big.

--

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United, 10am/7am on TSN5 – Oh, boy. The loser of this match could be in really big trouble. To say that that the early season has been unkind to both West Ham and Toon would be an understatement. Hammers began the season by getting crushed by United before falling to Southampton when Marko Arnautovic got himself sent off with an idiotic elbow on Jack Stephens. Newcastle, meanwhile, also had an ill-timed sending off in their first match of the season when Jonjo Shelvey decided to stamp on Dele Alli in a loss to Spurs and they fell last weekend to Huddersfield. West Ham bought a bit of goodwill from supporters with a midweek win over Cheltenham in the EFL Cup, while the same can’t be said for the Magpies who crashed out of the Cup with a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest. Considering the poor start and Rafa Benitez’s already poor relationship with owner Mike Ashley, it’s becoming apparent that St. James Park is a tinderbox situation. A poor showing on Saturday and the Spaniard’s future as gaffer could quickly come into question. As for the match itself, Hammers welcome back Manuel Lanzini, while there’s an outside chance that Andy Carroll could dress against his former club. Cheikhou Kouyate is back, while Arnautovic serves the second game of his suspension. For the home team, Shelvey sits out the final game of his ban, while Florian Lejeune (ankle) and DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring) remain out. Striker Dwight Gayle should be available after missing out last weekend with an illness. Toon have lost just once at home to West Ham in their last 13 matches, but an even more worrying stat looms large for Hammers – the last time they opened a campaign with three straight losses, they were relegated in 2010-2011.

--

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 10am/7am on TSN GO – Marco Silva’s Watford have been a pleasant surprise to start the new season and will feel confident welcoming a Brighton team that has yet to score this term through two games. After holding Liverpool 3-3 on a Miguel Britos stoppage time marker on the season’s opening weekend, the Hornets followed up with a win over Bournemouth. Brighton held resolute, but eventually fell to City on Matchday 1 before losing last weekend to Leicester City. If the Seagulls are hoping to kick start their offence, Jose Izquierdo could be the man. The Colombia international is good to go following his move from Club Brugge last week. Glenn Murray (ankle) and Steve Sidwell (back) could also be available for selection, but will be game-time decisions for Chris Hughton. Izzy Brown (hamstring) will miss out again. New man Andre Carrillo – on loan from Benfica – could make his Watford debut, while Andre Gray will look to continue his scintillating form when playing Brighton, with four goals in his last four matches against the Seagulls. The Hornets remain injury-hit, though, with Roberto Pereyra (groin), Daryl Janmaat (groin) and Younes Kaboul (muscular injury) all out. Jose Holebas serves a suspension. The last time these two teams met in top-flight competition was on Jan. 1, 1983.

--

Manchester United vs. Leicester City, 12:30pm/9:30am on TSN5 – Simply put, the Red Devils are scary as hell right now. United have scored eight times in their first two matches, running both West Ham and Swansea off the pitch. New signing Romelu Lukaku has three goals, Anthony Martial has two off the bench and the arrival of Nemanja Matic has sprung Paul Pogba loose to terrorize the midfield. An even scarier proposition is the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who re-signed with United earlier this week and will be back – like in the new year – once healed from an MCL tear. While the Foxes represent a step up in competition for United, Craig Shakespeare’s team heads into Old Trafford pretty banged up. While captain Wes Morgan (back) and star hitman Jamie Vardy (foot) are unlikely to miss out, both are worse for wear following last weekend’s match with Brighton. Newly called-up England defender Harry Maguire is a doubt with a knee injury picked up during a midweek EFL Cup win over Sheffield United, while Danny Drinkwater (thigh) and Kelechi Iheanacho (toe) could also be held out. While three wins on the trot would seemingly be a great start for Jose Mourinho’s side, it wouldn’t be anything new and it wouldn’t actually bode all that well. The Red Devils have accomplished the feat on five occasions and only won the title in one of those seasons. The Foxes have only won once at Old Trafford in Prem play and that came in 1998.

--

Orlando City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 7:30pm/4:30pm on TSN2 – The Lions host the Whitecaps with their MLS playoff chances hanging by a thread and hope that catching a Vancouver team following a cross-continent flight and a midweek game might increase their odds of a result. With nine matches remaining, OCSC sits five points adrift of the Montreal Impact for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, having played one more match. If there’s any sense of urgency for Orlando, it’s hard to see right now with the team picking up just two points in their last six. Canada international Will Johnson (ankle) and Jonathan Spector (knee) are out for the Lions, while Kaka returns from a one-game suspension. The Whitecaps are coming off a Wednesday 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders and find themselves holding down the final Western Conference playoff spot and owning games in hand on their closest rivals. They will be without the services of Tony Tchani, who is suspended thanks to yellow accumulation. Having played twice in the last week, expect a shortened bench at Carl Robinson’s disposal.

--

SUNDAY (ET/PT)

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 4:30pm/1:30pm on TSN1/4 – TSN Radio 1050’s Gareth Wheeler and TSN.ca’s Nick Andrade have got you covered with in-depth looks at this Rivalry Week matchup.

--

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30pm/6:30pm on TSN1 – This Cascadia Cup matchup is also for first place in the West as the Sounders are currently clinging to a one-point lead over the Timbers atop the division with a game in hand. Of course, Sporting Kansas City is lurking behind both of them – level with Portland one point behind the Sounders – with games in hand on both. But the fact that this game is crucial for playoff seeding in the Western Conference only adds to the enmity between the two teams. Interestingly, the Sounders have never lost to the Timbers at home in the regular season and Portland has never scored more than a single goal in those nine games. The Timbers head into Seattle having won just one of their last four away matches, making the odds of picking up a point even slimmer. They’re without David Guzman, who is suspended because of booking accumulation. If you’re looking for goals, Clint Dempsey and Fanendo Adi are your likeliest suspects. Deuce has scored nine goals over his career against the Timbers, while Adi has returned the favour with eight scored on the Sounders.