SAN DIEGO — Eric Sogard reached San Diego and all but grabbed a surfboard.

"You just got to try and ride the wave," the shortstop said.

Sogard had his second four-hit game in three days and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Thursday.

Sogard is hitting .476 (10 for 21) with two homers since he was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. He went 9 for 15 in the four-game series, including an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh on the 12th pitch of an at-bat against Kevin Quackenbush (0-1).

"If there is a better at-bat in major league baseball this year I would like to see it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "To me, that's it for sure."

Sogard, who walked in his final plate appearance, missed last season while recovering from knee surgery. He can't remember a similar offensive stretch at this level.

"Maybe in the minor leagues," he said. "But not in the big leagues. I'm just trying to keep it going."

Zach Davies (5-2) won his third straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth around two walks for his third save. He threw a called third strike past pinch-hitter Austin Hedges, a full-count curveball at the knees with runners at the corners for the final out. Milwaukee won its third straight.

"I thought Zach was really good today," Counsell said. "I thought his fastball command was improved and his curveball was a plus-pitch for him."

Jarred Cosart, seeking his first victory since 2015, gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

"Really good, couldn't ask for anything more from a guy who last threw four innings on a rehab assignment," Padres manager Andy Green said. "To give you five strong, give you an opportunity to win the game, leave with the lead. I thought he handled some adverse situations really well which is an encouraging step for him."

Added Cosart: "Feels like it's been a long time. It's good to be back out there in a major league game."

Hunter Renfroe put San Diego ahead in the second with his third homer in five games.

Jonathan Villar hit a run-scoring groundout in the ninth after Orlando Arcia singled, stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Luis Torrens.

SOGARD SO GOOD

Sogard looks like an accountant with his wide glasses but he was money for the Brewers over four games. Green was still scratching his head over Sogard's domination.

"We didn't get him out all series," Green said. "He's not somebody when you prep for the Brewers that that's the first name that you're prepping for to be honest. We left different kinds of pitches in the middle of the plate and he hit a lot of pitches, he hit balls hard...he beat us this series, you have to tip your cap to him."

ON TO CHICAGO

After taking three of four from the Padres, the Brewers make their first visit to play the World Series champion Cubs. But while the Cubs have the title banner it's Milwaukee who's leading the National League Central at six games over .500. "We're getting contributions from a lot of different guys and that is just the stage we are in right now," Counsell said. "We're still finding a way to win games. It's contributions from a lot of different guys."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF Eric Thames (strep throat), who didn't start in the four-game series, flied out as a pinch-hitter and is expected to start Friday.

Padres: C Hector Sanchez (foot) is to play this weekend with Triple-A El Paso. ... RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing. .... OF Matt Szczur (ankle) was available to pinch hit but did not get in the game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Paolo Espino is being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Espino, 30, has pitched in the minor leagues since 2007.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.05) is to start at home Friday against Arizona.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball