SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marcus Sorensen snapped a second-period tie with his first NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Thursday night, ending a six-game home losing streak to their Pacific Division rivals.

Mikkel Boedker and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have won four of five overall and earned at least one point in eight straight games.

Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Aaron Dell made 17 saves to improve to 8-3-1 this season. Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots for the Canucks.

The road team had won the previous 12 games between the teams.

The Canucks grabbed the lead on Horvat's power-play goal midway through the first period when he took a nice pass from Ben Hutton in front of the net.

Boedker tied it eight minutes later after Paul Martin saved the puck at the blue line and got it to Couture. Boedker hit a knuckler that floated over Miller's left shoulder.

Sorensen scored by bouncing the puck off Miller's pads into the net midway through the second. Couture added an insurance goal later in the period.

NOTES: Hutton has five assists in 11 games since returning from an injury. ... Vancouver's Sven Baertschi played for the first time since Feb. 7. He missed the previous 10 games. ... Horvat has nine points over his last 11 games. ... Couture has five points in his last five games. ... Patrick Marleau has at least one point in four straight games. ... Jannik Hansen, acquired from the Canucks two days ago, was not available for the Sharks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Sharks: At the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.