Soccer on TSN

UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2 Nice vs. Vitesse Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2 Lazio vs. Zulte Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3

UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2 BATE vs. Arsenal Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN5

UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2 Partizan vs. Dynamo Kiev Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2