TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have restructured quarterback Drew Willy's contract.

According to a league source, the restructuring includes extending the deal through 2018.

Willy, 30, was reportedly scheduled to receive a $100,000 bonus later this month.

Toronto acquired the six-foot-four, 220-pound quarterback from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last September.

Willy completed 137 of 191 passes for 1,473 yards with five TDs and four interceptions in 2016.