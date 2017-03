TSN, proud supporter of Special Olympics Canada since the network launched in 1984, delivers coverage of the Special Olympics World Games Austria 2017 as the event's official Canadian media partner.

Coverage begins Saturday, March 18 at 2pm et/11am on TSN2 with the Opening Ceremony along with highlights and recaps throughout the week.

Follow tsn.ca/specialolympics for our broadcast details below, in addition to highlights featuring Canada's athletes.

'I'm going to Austria' More than 2,500 athletes from 107 countries will compete at the Special Olympics Winter World Games in Austria.

How the Special Olympics changes lives Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics has taught many of its athletes that 'it's okay to be different'.