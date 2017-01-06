Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

NEWARK, N.J. – The Maple Leafs let a sure two points slip away last time they were in New Jersey but made no mistake upon their return, jumping out to an early lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 4-2 win over the Devils. Frederik Andersen came within four minutes of his second shutout of the season with a solid performance between the pipes. Toronto moves to 18-12-8 on the season.



Takeaways

Hold on, don’t let go: It’s been the storyline that refuses to die for the Maple Leafs – they can get a lead, but they can’t keep it. In four of their last six games they have watched multi-goal advantages disappear. On Friday they jumped out to a commanding 4-0 lead in the first period and didn’t relinquish it. It was their special teams that were ultimately impactful, with three of the four scores coming on the power play (two) and short-handed (Connor Brown scored the first short-handed goal by a Toronto rookie since Christian Hanson in 2010). The goal for the Maple Leafs has been to play for a full 60 minutes without letting up, and they didn’t do that Friday. New Jersey tallied two scores in 55 seconds in the third period to pull within two as the Maple Leafs looked disoriented in their zone.

Playoffs, eh? With a two-point victory, the Maple Leafs slid into an Atlantic Division playoff spot for the first time this season. They are now tied with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators with 44 points, but hold a match-up advantage over the Bruins with two prior wins this season and three games in hand. James van Riemsdyk said after Friday’s game he expected this team would get better as the season progressed, and earning a playoff spot near the halfway point is a good indication of how they have grown. The challenge will be to sustain their recent success – with points in each of their last seven games – as the competition increases throughout January.

Four for the road: For the first time since October 1998, the Maple Leafs scored four goals in the first period of a game. Their highest total this season was three, which is how many they scored in the first frame when Toronto visited New Jersey in November. They also netted three in the opening frame against Washington on Tuesday. In both instances the young Maple Leafs were able to chase a top goaltender – Braden Holtby was pulled after giving up three goals on eight shots, while Cory Schneider was yanked after allowing three goals on five shots.

(Extra) special teams: Toronto scored three of its four goals using special teams, just the second time they have done that this season. The first was on Nov. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers, a 6-3 win. Against New Jersey, the Maple Leafs took advantage of their chances – Nazem Kadri opened the scoring with a power play goal, Brown followed up with his short-handed strike, and Tyler Bozak closed out the frame with another power play goal. Toronto was 2-for-2 on the PP, the second time in five games that unit has been perfect.

Next game: The Maple Leafs have little time to enjoy their win over the Devils, with the Montreal Canadiens waiting for them in Toronto on Saturday. After that tilt the team will be off for five days for their first-ever “bye week” implemented by the NHL this season.